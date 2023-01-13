The big match of the 18th day of Serie A is played at the “Maradona” stadium. On the field the leaders Naples which hosts the second Juventus. Spalletti’s team has 44 points, Allegri’s team has 37. There is an opportunity for the Campania players to stretch and try to “escape”, but the Bianconeri will try to reduce the gap to 4 points, continuing their extraordinary ascent. Thrilling challenge on the pitch but it will also be a fiery Friday evening on social media.