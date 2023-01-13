Home Sports Live blog: Napoli-Juventus, the match is also on social networks
Sports

Live blog: Napoli-Juventus, the match is also on social networks

by admin
Live blog: Napoli-Juventus, the match is also on social networks

The confrontation of the 18th day also lights up on social networks

The big match of the 18th day of Serie A is played at the “Maradona” stadium. On the field the leaders Naples which hosts the second Juventus. Spalletti’s team has 44 points, Allegri’s team has 37. There is an opportunity for the Campania players to stretch and try to “escape”, but the Bianconeri will try to reduce the gap to 4 points, continuing their extraordinary ascent. Thrilling challenge on the pitch but it will also be a fiery Friday evening on social media.

January 13, 2023 (change January 13, 2023 | 19:55)

© breaking latest news

See also  Uber Cup China team wins 3-0, Thailand team will compete with Japan team for championship

You may also like

Covid, the new WHO recommendations to prevent and...

Budoia crowns the dream, it will be at...

Volley Treviso and the three Porro brothers, from...

Cyclocross, weekend with the Tricolors in the Castel...

Cycling, the son of Fausto Coppi: “Dad taught...

Lecce-Milan odds: the Over 1.5 first half is...

Inter, Inzaghi in conference before Verona: “I’m not...

Imoco Volley on the market, taken by the...

63 points in 4 games! Zhu Ting wins...

Dakar, dead spectator. The pilot who hit him...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy