Original title: Live: Chen Meng and Wang Manyu are competing for the top 8!Fan Zhendong rushes to the championship, Chuqin is absent, and the live schedule is attached

The 2022 National Table Tennis Championships will be held in Huangshi, Hubei from November 3 to 12!Good table tennis provides you with event reports and live events throughout the entire process! Once a foreign reporter interviewed a national table tennis player: “Congratulations on winning the world championship, what are your plans in the future?” He sighed: “I will continue to work hard to win a national championship!”

The whole championship is also known as a small “World Table Tennis Championship”, which shows that the level is very high! The duel is quite intense!

The team competition has come to an end. Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong’s Liaoning women’s team won the gold with a 3-2 win over Jiang Kuaiman, Shi Xunyao, Qian Tianyi, and the Jiangsu women’s team. Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin led Shanghai to win the championship by defeating the Guangdong men’s team led by Lin Gaoyuan and Zhou Qihao 3-2!

The National Championships men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles and other 5 events will be held from November 7th to 12th!

From November 7th to 9th, hundreds of players competed for 3 days, and 8 male and female players advanced to the top 16!

Little Demon King Sun Yingsha played against Sun Mingyang. Shanghai team Sun Mingyang and Shandong team Sun Yizhen fought hard for 5 games and won 3-2.Zhang Rui vs.Shi Xunyao,the latter3-2 beat Guo YanpromotionRound of 16.

Wang Yidi played against Qian Tianyi, who defeated Hebei Zang Xiaotong 3-0.LiuWei Shan vs.Wu Yangchen，ZhejiangWu Yangchen3-2 Guangdong Zonggeman,

No. 3 seed Wang Manyu’s opponent Liu Fei, last game Liu Fei withstood He Zhuojia’s offensive and won 3-2.Fan Siqi vs. Tibet’s Zhao Shang,backwith 3-2 narrow winsTake off from Tianjin。

Chen Xingtong faced Shanxi player Han Feier, who had beaten Chen Meng in the National Championships team match.Chen Meng and Kuaiman compete for the top 16,the latter3-0beatHebeiLi Yuqi。

Fan Zhendong played against Xue Fei, a famous straight player. Xue Fei fought hard with Beijing Liu Yebo for 5 games in the second round and won 3-2. Yu Ziyang played against Xu Haidong, Xu Haidong defeated Guoping Xiao Xiaopang 3-0, Lin Shidong from Hainan. Xiang Peng played against Chen Yuanyu, who fought four games with Yang Shuo and advanced to the top 16 3-1. Zhou Qihao played against Niu Guankai, and Niu Guankai won the game against Zhou Yu 3-2, and his strength was not bad. Liu Dingshuo's opponent Sun Wen, the latter 3-1 Heilongjiang team Cao Wei， Yuan Licen against Zhou Kai, Zhou Kai defeated Sai Linwei 3-2 to advance to the 1/8 finals. Lin Gaoyuan played against Zhao Zihao, and Zhao Zihao defeated Heyi Yu Heyi 3-1. Liang Yanlin's opponent Xu Chenhao, who fought hard with Fujian teenager Zeng Beixun for 5 games, advanced 3-2 to the top 16. 19:00, men's and women's singles quarter-finals, predict: Fan Zhendong vs Yu Ziyang? Xiang Peng vs. Zhou Qihao? Liu Dingshuo vs Yuan Licen? Lin Gaoyuan vs Xu Chenhao? Sun Yingsha vs. Zhang Rui? Wang Yidi vs. Liu Weishan? Wang Manyu vs. Zhao Shang? Chen Meng vs. Chen Xingtong? 2022 National Championships singles, doubles and mixed doubles schedule For a detailed list, please click the link:"Malone Retires! Full Championship List! CCTV live broadcast of the table tennis full standard match!》 From November 7th to November 9th, 5 individual events including men's and women's doubles, singles and mixed doubles will be held. From November 10th to 12th, men's and women's singles, doubles 1/8 finals, semi-finals and finals will be held. Among them, the mixed doubles champion will be produced on the 9th, the men's doubles and women's singles champion will be produced on the 11th, and the women's doubles and men's singles champion will be produced on the 12th. For the latest schedule, please click >>> Table Tennis Event Collection

Watch the 2022 Table Tennis World Table Tennis Championships live + playback method as follows: 【Good ping pong】 【Good Ping Pong】The official account, in the new revision, thank you for your support

