Italy medal table

Italy has won 19 World Cups, plus 21 silver and 16 bronze medals: in total 56. Behind him Belgium (25 golds: record) with 49 medals and France (10 golds) with 37. The last victory Italian in a World Cup is by Alessandro Ballan on 28 September 2008 in Varese. Previous: 1927-1930 Binda, 1931 Guerra, 1932 Binda, 1953 Coppi, 1958 Baldini, 1968 Adorni, 1972 M. Basso, 1973 Gimondi, 1977 Moser, 1982 Saronni, 1986 Argentin, 1988 Fondriest, 1991-1992 Bugno, 2002 Cipollini , 2006-2007 Bettini, 2008 Ballan.