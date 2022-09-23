There are two rainbow jerseys up for grabs for the women’s online test today in Wollongong, Australia. In fact, the Under 23s will also be competing with the elites, with Vittoria Guazzini freshly time trial world champion. Among the big names, Elisa Balsamo goes hunting for an encore, supported among others by Elisa Longo Borghini and the former world champion Marta Bastianelli. The rivals, as usual for years, will wear the orange jersey of Holland. 35-year-old Marianne Vos is aiming for poker. nothing is precluded to her on her bike, just look at her palmares where, just to stay at the gold medals and in addition to the road, there are two Olympians and two on the track, eight in cyclocross. At her side, the resurrected Annemiek van Vleuten. On Wednesday a chain jump at the start of the mixed relay had cost him a disastrous fall which, according to the statements, resulted in a compound fracture of the elbow. On Saturday 8 October she will turn 40 and celebrate them with the fourth rainbow jersey, even if with her arm around her neck, she wouldn’t mind.