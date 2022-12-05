Home Sports Live LIVE Inter-Gzira Utd: the Nerazzurri are back on the pitch in the first test match
Sports

Live LIVE Inter-Gzira Utd: the Nerazzurri are back on the pitch in the first test match

by admin
Live LIVE Inter-Gzira Utd: the Nerazzurri are back on the pitch in the first test match

First test match for the Nerazzurri who will face Gzira United in Malta. Group not yet complete for Simone Inzaghi

The Nerazzurri are back on the pitch in this first glimpse of a return to “football normality”. With the World Cup still underway in Qatar for Simone Inzaghi’s men it’s time to get back to sweating on the fields. First friendly test in Malta against Gzira United, a team that plays in the Premier League (Maltese top division) and which finished the season in fourth place last year.

The race will be visible in streaming – for payment – on the Inter Facebook account and on FcInter1908.it live text starting at 5.55 pm

INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 37 Skriniar, 15 Unripe, 95 Staves; 12 Bellanova, 5 Gagliardini, 14 Asllani, 20 Calhanoglu, 8 Gosens; 45 Carboni, 9 Dzeko. Subs: 21 Cordaz, 40 Botis, 55 Nascimento Brazao, 22 Mkhitaryan, 23 Barella, 32 Dimarco, 42 Curatolo, 47 Fontanarosa, 50 Stankovic, 51 Guercio, 52 Di Pentima, 53 Biral, 54 Iliev, 56 Pelamatti, 57 Andersen, 58 Zuberek. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

GZIRA (3-4-3): 30 Zarkov; 16 Riascos, 5 Tabone, 3 Bohrer; 4 Borg A., 6 Muscat, 8 Scerri, 23 Correa Duarte; 47 Borg B., 7 Pisani, 94 De Assis. Available: 1 Cassar, 24 Zammit, 9 Dias, 15 Kabar, 17, Gauci, 18 Taliana, 21 Attard, 22 Kolega, 26 Alouzi, 29 Pace, 44 Cosic, 91 Maia, 93 Espindola, 98 Mendoza, 99 Ellul. Trainer: Darren Abdilla.

Referee: Matthew Degabriel

Assistants: Jurgen Spiteri, Mitchell Scerri

Fourth official: Emanuel Grech

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 17:14)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Lebanon between stability and change: “Italy has invested...

Serie A, muscle injuries. But Europe is no...

The situation has not deteriorated in the past...

Chinese Super League Comprehensive news: Three towns in...

Juve investigation: “We burned 20 years of competitive...

2022 Qatar World Cup 1/8 Finals Schedule Live...

Serie A basketball Reggio Emilia: Sakota arrives via...

Media Spain: 200 million a year agreement between...

Giro d’Italia, the Maglia Rosa 2023 is also...

Atletico Madrid, Forlan: “Joao Felix away? He could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy