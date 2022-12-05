First test match for the Nerazzurri who will face Gzira United in Malta. Group not yet complete for Simone Inzaghi
The Nerazzurri are back on the pitch in this first glimpse of a return to “football normality”. With the World Cup still underway in Qatar for Simone Inzaghi’s men it’s time to get back to sweating on the fields. First friendly test in Malta against Gzira United, a team that plays in the Premier League (Maltese top division) and which finished the season in fourth place last year.
The race will be visible in streaming – for payment – on the Inter Facebook account and on FcInter1908.it live text starting at 5.55 pm
INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 37 Skriniar, 15 Unripe, 95 Staves; 12 Bellanova, 5 Gagliardini, 14 Asllani, 20 Calhanoglu, 8 Gosens; 45 Carboni, 9 Dzeko. Subs: 21 Cordaz, 40 Botis, 55 Nascimento Brazao, 22 Mkhitaryan, 23 Barella, 32 Dimarco, 42 Curatolo, 47 Fontanarosa, 50 Stankovic, 51 Guercio, 52 Di Pentima, 53 Biral, 54 Iliev, 56 Pelamatti, 57 Andersen, 58 Zuberek. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.
GZIRA (3-4-3): 30 Zarkov; 16 Riascos, 5 Tabone, 3 Bohrer; 4 Borg A., 6 Muscat, 8 Scerri, 23 Correa Duarte; 47 Borg B., 7 Pisani, 94 De Assis. Available: 1 Cassar, 24 Zammit, 9 Dias, 15 Kabar, 17, Gauci, 18 Taliana, 21 Attard, 22 Kolega, 26 Alouzi, 29 Pace, 44 Cosic, 91 Maia, 93 Espindola, 98 Mendoza, 99 Ellul. Trainer: Darren Abdilla.
Referee: Matthew Degabriel
Assistants: Jurgen Spiteri, Mitchell Scerri
Fourth official: Emanuel Grech
December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 17:14)
