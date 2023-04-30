LIVE Napoli-Salernitana 0-0: one half for the Scudetto, the standings in real time | First page

Il Napoli hosts the Salernitana to Maradona on the 32nd day of Serie A. In the light of the result of the lunch match Inter-Lazio, finished 3-1 for the nerazzurri, Luciano Spalletti’s team today with a positive result can arithmetically graduate as champions of Italy. The Salernitana arrives in Naples with 33 points and with a streak of one win and four draws in the last five games. Paulo Sousa and him are looking for other points to continue their journey towards a peaceful salvation.

With regard to the precedents of Naples-Salernitanathose played at Napoli in all national competitions (Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia) are 13, with a balance of 9 wins for the hosts and 4 draws. The ultimate challenge, played on 23 January 2022, ended 4-1 for Napoli, with goals from Juan Jesus, Bonazzoli (S), Mertens, Rrahmani and Insigne. The older precedent dates back to 23 December 1945, in Serie A: 1-0 for Napoli (goal from Verrina). The last of four draws conquered by Salernitana in the home of Napoli is the 0-0 of 9 November 2003 in Serie B, but it was played in Campobasso. The last draw in Naples it was 1-1 on 25 August 2002, in the Italian Cup. Today everyone on the pitch at 3 pm, arbitrary Carcenarywith Di Martino at the Var.

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Takes; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Spalletti

SALERNITANA (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Vilhena, Coulibaly, Bradaric; Kastanos, Candreva; Dia. All: Paulo Sousa.