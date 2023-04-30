Home » LIVE Napoli-Salernitana 0-0: one half for the Scudetto, the standings in real time | First page
Sports

LIVE Napoli-Salernitana 0-0: one half for the Scudetto, the standings in real time | First page

by admin
LIVE Napoli-Salernitana 0-0: one half for the Scudetto, the standings in real time | First page

Il Napoli hosts the Salernitana to Maradona on the 32nd day of Serie A. In the light of the result of the lunch match Inter-Lazio, finished 3-1 for the nerazzurri, Luciano Spalletti’s team today with a positive result can arithmetically graduate as champions of Italy. The Salernitana arrives in Naples with 33 points and with a streak of one win and four draws in the last five games. Paulo Sousa and him are looking for other points to continue their journey towards a peaceful salvation.

With regard to the precedents of Naples-Salernitanathose played at Napoli in all national competitions (Serie A, Serie B and Coppa Italia) are 13, with a balance of 9 wins for the hosts and 4 draws. The ultimate challenge, played on 23 January 2022, ended 4-1 for Napoli, with goals from Juan Jesus, Bonazzoli (S), Mertens, Rrahmani and Insigne. The older precedent dates back to 23 December 1945, in Serie A: 1-0 for Napoli (goal from Verrina). The last of four draws conquered by Salernitana in the home of Napoli is the 0-0 of 9 November 2003 in Serie B, but it was played in Campobasso. The last draw in Naples it was 1-1 on 25 August 2002, in the Italian Cup. Today everyone on the pitch at 3 pm, arbitrary Carcenarywith Di Martino at the Var.

THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS:
NAPOLI (4-3-3): Takes; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Spalletti

SALERNITANA (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Vilhena, Coulibaly, Bradaric; Kastanos, Candreva; Dia. All: Paulo Sousa.

You may also like

FIBA, only one international window in the 2023/24...

SV Darmstadt 98 wins at Holstein Kiel and...

Inter Lazio, Sarri: ‘We are compliant, but the...

Ding Liren is the new world champion: A...

To build the temple of Chinese youth sailing...

Relegation battle in the 2nd division: Sandhausen beats...

Inter-Lazio: video, gol e highlights

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner: “Then I’ll pack my...

Serie A, Inter beat Lazio 3-1. Napoli sees...

Ding Liren first world chess champion from China

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy