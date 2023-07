Live Report Weather: Strong THUNDERSTORMS already in place, HAIL imminent too! The areas involved soon iLMeteo.itThe heat eases but not too much. Thunderstorms Friday in Emilia News RiminiYellow weather alert for thunderstorms in Emilia Romagna: here’s when and where the Resto del Carlino WEATHER ALERT: notice from the Civil Protection, Thunderstorms, Hail and Gusts are coming iLMeteo.itHail after the sultriness. IlGiornale.it devastated the North-EastSee full coverage on Google News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook