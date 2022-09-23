After yesterday’s intense opening day, the champions return to the Trento Sport Festival in the second of the 4 days which will involve over 300 guests with more than 150 events in which they will tell their “Moments of glory”, the theme chosen for this fifth edition of the Festival. Today they will talk about their big sport experiences such as Federica Pellegrini, the men’s volleyball team that has just won the World Cup and Ivan Zaytsev, as well as football idols such as Chiellini and Marchisio, Claudio Ranieri, the World Champions of Italy ’82, Jurgen Klinsmann, Ruud Gullit and Arrigo Sacchi.