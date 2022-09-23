Home Sports LIVE Sport Festival: Pellegrini, Gullit and Klinsmann
Sports

LIVE Sport Festival: Pellegrini, Gullit and Klinsmann

by admin
LIVE Sport Festival: Pellegrini, Gullit and Klinsmann

Second day of the fifth edition of the festival that will host hundreds of sports champions until Sunday

After yesterday’s intense opening day, the champions return to the Trento Sport Festival in the second of the 4 days which will involve over 300 guests with more than 150 events in which they will tell their “Moments of glory”, the theme chosen for this fifth edition of the Festival. Today they will talk about their big sport experiences such as Federica Pellegrini, the men’s volleyball team that has just won the World Cup and Ivan Zaytsev, as well as football idols such as Chiellini and Marchisio, Claudio Ranieri, the World Champions of Italy ’82, Jurgen Klinsmann, Ruud Gullit and Arrigo Sacchi.

The Sport Festival is organized by and Trentino Marketing, with the support of the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Municipality of Trento, the University of Trento, Trentino Sviluppo and Apt di Trento and with the patronage of CONI and the Italian Paralympic Committee.

September 23, 2022 (change September 23, 2022 | 08:51)

© breaking latest news

See also  Pellegrini-Giunta sposi: on Saturday the wedding in Venice

You may also like

Buratti and the World dream: Friuli will be...

125 naked, classic and electric bikes: here are...

Hu Jinqiu suffered a calf fracture in the...

Federer doubles with Nadal in farewell match

World women’s volleyball: groups, calendar and matches of...

Chiellini defends Maguire: “They ask him too much,...

Udinese News | Silvestri winks at CR7: “Come...

Sport festival in trento superbike the legend troy...

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato: new images for the off-road...

Being able to fight well and have a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy