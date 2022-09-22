The wait is over. The Trento Sport Festival kicks off with a 4-day event that will involve over 300 guests who will give life to more than 150 events in which they will tell their “Moments of glory”, the theme chosen for the fifth edition of the Festival. To celebrate the start of this great event, the grand inauguration will be held at 6 pm at the Teatro Sociale which will have as special guest Gianluigi Buffon, the strongest Italian goalkeeper ever, world champion in 2006.