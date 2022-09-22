Home Sports LIVE Sport Festival The first day in Trento live
From Thursday to Sunday, hundreds of guests from the world of sport will make the fifth edition of the festival unique

The wait is over. The Trento Sport Festival kicks off with a 4-day event that will involve over 300 guests who will give life to more than 150 events in which they will tell their “Moments of glory”, the theme chosen for the fifth edition of the Festival. To celebrate the start of this great event, the grand inauguration will be held at 6 pm at the Teatro Sociale which will have as special guest Gianluigi Buffon, the strongest Italian goalkeeper ever, world champion in 2006.

The Sport Festival is organized by and Trentino Marketing, with the support of the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Municipality of Trento, the University of Trento, Trentino Sviluppo and Apt di Trento and with the patronage of CONI and the Italian Paralympic Committee.

September 22, 2022 (change September 22, 2022 | 10:02 am)

