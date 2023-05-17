Home » Live ticker Champions League: Real Madrid without Rüdiger at Manchester City
An May 17, the two exceptional strikers will meet head-to-head when Manchester City and Real Madrid meet in the semi-final second leg of the Champions League (9 p.m. / DAZN). In the 1-1 draw in the first leg a week ago, the striker duel also ended in a draw: both remained pale and without a goal. Follow the game in the live ticker:

When Real speculates about the future successor to Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, only one name usually comes up: Erling Haaland. In 2024, the campaign for the Norwegian storm giant could start again, until then the Frenchman Benzema should continue to hunt for goals with the royal team.

