Live ticker Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix: All information in the ticker

11.

18:18

Red Bull

Max Verstappen wins the sprint of the Belgium Grand Prix

11.

18:14

The last round

It’s going to the last round. Verstappen has a big lead, not much will happen there. About six seconds he has to Piastri. Lewis Hamilton is in an area where things remain tight. He will lose a lot of places.

10.

18:13

Mercedes

Punishment for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton was handed a five-second time penalty for earlier contact with Pérez. As a result, he will lose a number of positions because the field is tight and there isn’t much left to do.

9.

18:11

Red Bull

Task of Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez is called to the pits by the team. He has to give up his race.

8.

18:10

Verstappen pulls away

While everything is currently going wrong with his teammate, Verstappen has an easy time up front and can now distance himself further and further from the young McLaren competitor. Behind them, Hamilton puts pressure on Gasly.

7.

18:07

Sergio Pérez with huge problems!

Sergio Pérez drops from fourth to seventh place. The Mexican seems to be struggling to keep his car on the line and shortly after that it even goes into the gravel trap. He’s only 16.

6.

18:06

Williams

Punishment for Logan Sargeant

Logan Sargeant is penalized by race officials for speeding in the pit lane. There is a 5 second penalty!

6.

18:05

Red Bull

Max Verstappen overtakes

No mercy from Max Verstappen! The Dutchman attacks straight after the first corner, pushing past Oscar Piastri to grab the lead. In the meantime, it seems to have cracked further back. There are temporary yellow flags.

6.

18:03

Reboot done!

The restart of the race has taken place. Max Verstappen puts direct pressure on the leader, but doesn’t manage to overtake him. Is there a new chance on the straight? Behind, Sergio Pérez almost rushes into a competitor.

5.

18:03

Haas

Box funk Kevin Magnussen

Magnussen says on the radio that his Haas team should consider switching to slicks because there is already a dry line.

5.

18:02

Restart at the end of the round

The restart is imminent. The safety car will return to the pits at the end of this lap.

5.

18:01

Red Bull

Boxenfunk Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen learns from his team that Piastri’s left tire is already collapsing. “No wonder he slides everywhere,” replies Verstappen.

4.

17:59

That’s how the accident happened

The repetitions show that Fernando Alonso touches the curb on the outside of the curve and in these conditions you don’t have a chance anymore. He loses the Aston Martin and turns into the gravel trap.

3.

17:58

Safety Car

The safety car comes out again after only three laps and collects the field again. Oscar Piastri is still in the lead over Max Verstappen.

3.

17:57

Aston Martin

Alonso im Kies!

Was that it now with free driving? Fernando Alonso is stuck in the gravel bed.

2.

17:54

Mixed field

Now that everyone has switched to Inters, there is a mixed field. Piastri leads ahead of Verstappen and Gasly. Behind then Pérez in front of Hamilton and Sainz. Hulkenberg came up on 15.

2.

17:53

Red Bull

Max Verstappen pit stop

Max Verstappen comes in and behind him the rest of the field, which hasn’t stopped yet. Accordingly, it becomes even more confusing in the box. Where does Verstappen come out? Behind Oscar Piastri!

1.

17:52

Verstappen disengages

Max Verstappen detaches directly and creates a gap of more than three seconds to Leclerc. But how does it affect the fact that he wasn’t directly in the pits?

1.

17:51

Start Sprint

The start of the sprint in Spa-Francorchamps has taken place! Max Verstappen drives on while Oscar Piastri pulls in behind. Leclerc and Norris stay out behind them. A good half of the field has come in. Of course, many teams had to choose one of their drivers here due to the tight field.

17:48

It’s about to start

Now it’s time for the last introductory round. Then the safety car will come into the pits and the race will start with a rolling start. The first teams are already getting ready for pit stops.

17:46

Another formation round

The track dries up quickly and Inters are already being considered on many radios, but the race control decides to do another formation lap. The race distance will thus be reduced to eleven laps.

17:42

Confirmation from the race director

Now there is confirmation from the race directors: You will drive four warm-up laps before there will be a rolling start. The race distance will then be twelve laps.

17:41

Red Bull

Boxenfunk Max Verstappen

Verstappen is told over the radio that four laps behind the safety car are scheduled before a rolling start. “It’s a wise decision,” he replies. Of course, because Verstappen has a good advantage to stay ahead.

17:39

Another formation round

The safety car makes another lap with the field. The standing water is relatively low and it should be about the visibility.

17:38

Mercedes

Boxenfunk George Russell

“Can you please tell me the distance to the cars in front of me. I can’t even see them on the straight,” George Russell radioed.

17:35

Here we go!

Here we go! The field starts to move behind the safety car and the warm-up lap is underway. Unsurprisingly there is a lot of spray behind the cars.

17:34

Not for long

It won’t be long before the field starts moving. At Aston Martin on the radio, it is assumed that at least two laps will be driven behind the safety car.

17:29

Full wets are mandatory

The FIA ​​has ordered the race to start on wet tires behind the safety car. This raises the question of whether and when drivers will switch to intermediate.

17:22

New start time: 5:35 p.m

Now there is new information from the race management. At 5:35 p.m. the introductory round should start! So in less than ten minutes.

17:21

It is being worked on

Many cars are being worked on directly on the grid after the rain stops. Seems like some are reconsidering their tire choices. It is still not known when it will start.

17:18

Ferrari

Boxenfunk Charles Leclerc

The teams’ funk continues to run hot. “The rain should stop in five minutes, then there shouldn’t be any new rain for an hour,” Leclerc is informed. The sun is actually coming out in some places along the route.

17:15

McLaren

Boxenfunk Country Norris

“The latest status is that the rain is expected to last until around 5:20 p.m., when the race will probably start behind the safety car,” Lando Norris radioed into his cockpit. There is no new information from the race management yet.

17:12

The helmets are down

Many drivers have now removed their helmets and are patiently waiting in their cars for new information from race control.

17:09

More rain expected

The medical car is on the road and is getting an overview of the conditions. Meanwhile, Zhou has just heard over the radio that the next heavy rain shower will come in a few minutes. No good prospects for an early start.

17:07

Start is further delayed

The launch is further delayed while everyone huddles under the pavilions to stay dry. TV pictures show one of the gullies overflowing because it cannot absorb the heavy rain.

17:05

Heavy rain everywhere

The sky is opening its floodgates and now there is heavy rain all along the route. Will it end there at 5:12 p.m.?

17:02

Start at 5:12 p.m

There is one more piece of information regarding the launch. At 5:12 p.m., the cars are scheduled to go on the warm-up lap.

17:02

hustle and bustle

The race management also allowed tents to be stretched over the cars. Accordingly, it gets hectic right away on the starting grid.

17:01

The start will be delayed!

There are only a few drops on the start-finish straight so far, but there is already heavy rain in some sections of the track. The race management has decided not to start the sprint for the time being!

16:59

The weather

Conditions at Spa remain challenging. There were a few drops a few minutes ago, larger showers are expected just in time for the start of the sprint.

16:56

The distance

With a track length of around seven kilometers, the track in Spa is one of the longest and most demanding circuits on the Formula 1 calendar. The track is characterized by its fast straights, demanding corners and characteristic elevation changes that demand everything from the drivers. Iconic sections include Eau Rouge and Raidillon.

16:51

Hulkenberg again only last

Nico Hülkenberg is actually one of the drivers who could get a lot out of the car for him in qualifying, but in Spa the technique thwarted him in qualifying for the main race before he struggled with tactics in today’s shootout. The Haas team waited too long in the final run of Q1 and Hulkenberg ended up on the outlap in the middle of traffic and didn’t get across the line on time. The result is the disappointing last place on the grid.

16:46

Ferrari is second row

The two Ferrari drivers are in the second row in today’s sprint. Carlos Sainz qualified in third place, Charles Leclerc was able to take fourth place. Lando Norris underscored McLaren’s improving form in fifth place. Sergio Pérez continues to struggle in qualifying, but still manages to secure the top ten with eighth place. Next to him in seventh place will be Lewis Hamilton.

16:41

Verstappen secures sprint pole

Max Verstappen secured pole position in the sprint race in Spa. In an exciting duel, the reigning world champion narrowly prevailed over McLaren driver Oscar Piastri. Only 11 thousandths of a second prevented the McLaren rookie from taking pole position. The sprint shootout began on a wet track, which then dried more and more, so that the slick could be used.

16:30

That’s why it starts later

The sprint in Spa would actually have started at 4:30 p.m., but since the shootout could not start on time at noon, the start of the sprint was automatically postponed because the sporting regulations stipulate that between the start of the sprint shootout and the sprint race must be four and a half hours.

16:20

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the third Formula 1 sprint at Belgium’s Spa. It starts at 5:05 p.m.!

