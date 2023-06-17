Live ticker Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix: All information in the ticker

18. 22:26 Q1 ended Q1 is over

18. 22:25 Red Bull Max Verstappen’s new best time in Q1 Max Verstappen follows up again and delivers the 1:20.851. Meanwhile, further back things are getting hot and Sainz is unfavorably in the way of Norris and Gasly. The race director will definitely look at it again.

19. 22:23 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso sets new best time in Q1 Fernando Alonso sets a new best time in Q1 with a 1:21.583. He was able to take 0.156 seconds off Verstappen.

16. 22:22 Red Bull Max Verstappen’s new best time in Q1 Meanwhile, Max Verstappen is upping the ante again and with a 1:21.739 he once again sets the new best time. Alonso remains second ahead of Leclerc. Albon improves to fourth with fresh Inters.

15. 22:21 Who is eliminated? There are still a good three minutes to drive. Stroll, de Vries, Tsunoda, Sargeant and Zhou would have been eliminated.

14. 22:20 Red Bull Boxenfunk Max Verstappen The team asks Max Verstappen what he thinks of dry tires. “No. It’s not that far yet,” is the answer of the leader.

13. 22:18 Alonso nah dran Fernando Alonso can also improve again and with a 1:22.051 falls just short of Fernando Alonso’s time.

11. 22:17 Red Bull Max Verstappen’s new best time in Q1 Max Verstappen follows up again. A 1:21.988 is available from the championship leader. Alonso follows 0.6 seconds behind. Sergio Pérez is still struggling and is 1.6 seconds off his team-mate in ninth.

10. 22:16 Hamilton gone astray Lewis Hamilton is briefly on the wrong track and the Brit is on the lawn. Hamilton is currently in seventh place in the interim standings.

8. 22:15 Aston Martin Fernando Alonso sets new best time in Q1 Fernando Alonso follows up with a 1:22.655 and takes first place by 0.188 seconds. Nico Hulkenberg is currently 17 and among those who would retire.

8. 22:14 Red Bull Verstappen follows suit The track is currently drying out and the sides are getting faster and faster. Max Verstappen follows up with a 1:22.843. New second is Leclerc ahead of Alonso and Hamilton.

6. 22:13 Red Bull Max Verstappen’s new best time in Q1 Max Verstappen sets a new best time in Q1 with a 1:24.106. Sergio Pérez comes over the line shortly after, but is nowhere near keeping up with his team-mate.

5. 22:11 Alfa Romeo Boxenfunk Guanyu Zhou Zhou also drove out again. He asks skeptically via the pit radio whether the problem has really been solved. “From our side, yes,” replies the box.

4. 22:10 Route reopened The route has been reopened and the two Red Bulls are already on their way. The Williams drivers follow.

4. 22:08 The first drivers line up It’s supposed to continue in a few minutes and the first pilots are already lining up at the pit stop light. Everyone wants to set times quickly before more rain comes.

4. 22:05 Zhou rolls again Zhou gets the car started again and now rolls back towards the box at a slow pace.

4. 22:04 Red flag The red flag comes out and the session is interrupted. At one time only three drivers sat.

3. 22:03 Alfa Romeo Defekt bei Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Zhou tries to find a solution on the pit radio, but in the end nothing works and he has to park his Alfa Romeo at the track.

2. 22:02 Alfa Romeo Boxenfunk Guanyu Zhou And there’s the first problem! Zhou reports over the radio that he is losing power. He’s moving at a slow pace.

1. 22:00 Start Qualifying The traffic lights are green, qualifying has started in Montréal, QC has taken place and the first drivers are on the track. Everyone has the Intermediate on their car.

21:56 The conditions The conditions for qualifying are a challenge for the drivers and teams. The track temperature is just 18 degrees, while the chance of rain is 90 percent according to the official FIA forecast.

21:51 The distance The circuit Gilles Villeneuve is 4.361 kilometers long. The course is located on the island of Notre Dame, in the middle of the imposing St. Lawrence River and challenges the drivers with numerous full-throttle sections. 14 curves await the drivers. The course is famous for the ‘wall of champions’ in the last corner before the finish.

21:47 Mercedes struggles with tire temperature At Mercedes, who took first and second place in the daily standings yesterday with Hamilton and Russell, the final training session did not go according to plan. Both drivers found it difficult to get the temperature in the tires and were therefore unable to keep up with the front runners. The team could face the same problem in qualifying, because there has just been another small shower.

21:40 What’s up at Haas? Haas was able to excel time and again in wet conditions and could perhaps do something in today’s qualifying as well. In the third training session, Magnussen still managed fourth place. Hulkenberg had landed in eleventh place.

21:34 Sainz crashes into Kurve 1 The third training session came to an unfortunate end for Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard lost his car at Turn 1 halfway through the session and then slid into the barrier, damaging both the front and rear of the car. Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull was probably also dissatisfied after the session. He didn’t get past 17th place.

21:28 Verstappen wins wet final training Max Verstappen wasn’t happy with the set-up of his Red Bull on Friday, today the Dutchman showed that you definitely have to count on him for pole again. In the rain, Verstappen was unbeatable in the third practice session and drove one fast lap after the other. The first pursuer was Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari. Fernando Alonso was already a second behind in third place.