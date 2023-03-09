Status: 09.03.2023 08:54

Winter sports continue: the biathletes are guests in Östersund, while cross-country skiers, combined athletes and ski jumpers meet again in Oslo just one week after the Nordic World Ski Championships. At the legendary Holmenkollen, a strenuous 50 kilometers are on the program for cross-country skiers. The ski jumpers start the Raw Air Tour there. Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin can make history in Are.

Winter sports timetable on Thursday, March 9th start time Competition In the sports show 1:15 p.m Biathlon: 15 km individual women, Östersund live ticker 4:20 p.m Biathlon: Individual 20 km, Ostersund live ticker 6:15 p.m Nordic Combined: Women, Oslo live ticker

Winter sports timetable on Friday, March 10th start time Competition In the sports show 10 O `clock Alpine skiing: giant slalom women, Are live ticker 17 o’clock Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Qualification, Oslo Results 8 p.m Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women’s Qualification, Oslo Results

Winter sports timetable on Saturday, March 11th start time Competition In the sports show 9.30 a.m Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Men, Kranjska Gora live ticker 9.30 a.m Nordic Combined: Individual Men, Oslo live ticker 10.30 a.m Alpine skiing: slalom women, are live ticker 10.30 a.m Cross-Country: 50 km Men's Mass Start Freestyle, Oslo live ticker 11 clock Snowboard: Cross Men/Women, Sierra Nevada 14 o'clock Biathlon: 4×6 km relay women, Östersund live ticker 2.40 p.m Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Oslo live ticker 16.30 o'clock Biathlon: 4×7.5 km relay men live ticker 6 p.m Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women, Oslo live ticker