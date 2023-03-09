Home Sports Live ticker, live streams and schedule: This is how winter sports Thursday works at the sports show
Sports

by admin
Status: 09.03.2023 08:54

Winter sports continue: the biathletes are guests in Östersund, while cross-country skiers, combined athletes and ski jumpers meet again in Oslo just one week after the Nordic World Ski Championships. At the legendary Holmenkollen, a strenuous 50 kilometers are on the program for cross-country skiers. The ski jumpers start the Raw Air Tour there. Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin can make history in Are.

Winter sports timetable on Thursday, March 9th
start time Competition In the sports show

1:15 p.m

Biathlon: 15 km individual women, Östersund

live ticker

4:20 p.m

Biathlon: Individual 20 km, Ostersund

live ticker

6:15 p.m

Nordic Combined: Women, Oslo

live ticker
Winter sports timetable on Friday, March 10th
start time Competition In the sports show

10 O `clock

Alpine skiing: giant slalom women, Are

live ticker

17 o’clock

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Qualification, Oslo

Results

8 p.m

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women’s Qualification, Oslo

Results
Winter sports timetable on Saturday, March 11th
start time Competition In the sports show

9.30 a.m

Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Men, Kranjska Gora

live ticker

9.30 a.m

Nordic Combined: Individual Men, Oslo

live ticker

10.30 a.m

Alpine skiing: slalom women, are

live ticker

10.30 a.m

Cross-Country: 50 km Men’s Mass Start Freestyle, Oslo

live ticker

11 clock

Snowboard: Cross Men/Women, Sierra Nevada

14 o’clock

Biathlon: 4×6 km relay women, Östersund

live ticker

2.40 p.m

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Oslo

live ticker

16.30 o’clock

Biathlon: 4×7.5 km relay men

live ticker

6 p.m

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women, Oslo

live ticker
Winter sports timetable on Sunday, March 12th
start time Competition In the sports show

9 clock

Nordic Combined: Individual Men, Oslo

live ticker

9.30 a.m

Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Men, Kranjska Gora

live ticker

10:15 a.m

Cross-Country: 50 km Women’s Mass Start Freestyle, Oslo

live ticker

11 clock

Ski Freestyle: Ski Cross women/men, Veysonnaz

11:30 a.m

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Men’s Individual Qualification, Oslo

live ticker

12 o’clock

Snowboard: Cross Men/Women, Sierra Nevada

13 o’clock

Biathlon: Mass Start Women, Ostersund

live ticker

13 o’clock

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women’s Qualification, Oslo

live ticker

2:15 p.m

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Oslo

live ticker

4 p.m

Biathlon: men’s mass start, Östersund

live ticker

16.30 o’clock

Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women, Oslo

live ticker

