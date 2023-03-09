Winter sports continue: the biathletes are guests in Östersund, while cross-country skiers, combined athletes and ski jumpers meet again in Oslo just one week after the Nordic World Ski Championships. At the legendary Holmenkollen, a strenuous 50 kilometers are on the program for cross-country skiers. The ski jumpers start the Raw Air Tour there. Ski star Mikaela Shiffrin can make history in Are.
|start time
|Competition
|In the sports show
|
1:15 p.m
|
Biathlon: 15 km individual women, Östersund
|
live ticker
|
4:20 p.m
|
Biathlon: Individual 20 km, Ostersund
|
live ticker
|
6:15 p.m
|
Nordic Combined: Women, Oslo
|
live ticker
|start time
|Competition
|In the sports show
|
10 O `clock
|
Alpine skiing: giant slalom women, Are
|
live ticker
|
17 o’clock
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Qualification, Oslo
|
Results
|
8 p.m
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women’s Qualification, Oslo
|
Results
|start time
|Competition
|In the sports show
|
9.30 a.m
|
Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Men, Kranjska Gora
|
live ticker
|
9.30 a.m
|
Nordic Combined: Individual Men, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
10.30 a.m
|
Alpine skiing: slalom women, are
|
live ticker
|
10.30 a.m
|
Cross-Country: 50 km Men’s Mass Start Freestyle, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
11 clock
|
Snowboard: Cross Men/Women, Sierra Nevada
|
14 o’clock
|
Biathlon: 4×6 km relay women, Östersund
|
live ticker
|
2.40 p.m
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
16.30 o’clock
|
Biathlon: 4×7.5 km relay men
|
live ticker
|
6 p.m
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women, Oslo
|
live ticker
|start time
|Competition
|In the sports show
|
9 clock
|
Nordic Combined: Individual Men, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
9.30 a.m
|
Alpine Skiing: Giant Slalom Men, Kranjska Gora
|
live ticker
|
10:15 a.m
|
Cross-Country: 50 km Women’s Mass Start Freestyle, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
11 clock
|
Ski Freestyle: Ski Cross women/men, Veysonnaz
|
11:30 a.m
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Men’s Individual Qualification, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
12 o’clock
|
Snowboard: Cross Men/Women, Sierra Nevada
|
13 o’clock
|
Biathlon: Mass Start Women, Ostersund
|
live ticker
|
13 o’clock
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women’s Qualification, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
2:15 p.m
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Men, Oslo
|
live ticker
|
4 p.m
|
Biathlon: men’s mass start, Östersund
|
live ticker
|
16.30 o’clock
|
Ski Jumping: Raw Air: Individual Women, Oslo
|
live ticker