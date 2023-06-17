Live today: DM of eventing riders in Luhmühlen | > – Sports

Status: 06/17/2023 09:46 a.m Olympic champion Julia Krajewski has her sights set on the title at the German Eventing Championships in Luhmühlen, leading after dressage. NDR broadcasts today’s cross-country ride (2.30 p.m.) and Sunday’s jumping (2 p.m.) live on TV and stream.

As usual, spectators can follow two stages at the weekend in the Lüneburg Heath just outside Hamburg. The German champion is determined as part of the international four-star test.

And there are some prominent names at the start – above all Ingrid Klimke, who is still one of the world‘s best at the age of 55 and has celebrated several successes at German championships and European championships in Luhmühlen.

Krajewski in front even without her gold horse

In the lead after the dressage, however, is Olympic champion Julia Krajewski, who is also aiming for her third title without her gold horse from Tokyo, Amande de B’Neville. “Mandy is suffering from a hoof injury that is lasting longer than expected,” she said. The 34-year-old from Warendorf is in the lead with her young hope Nickel after dressage with 26.7 minus points. Krajewski had already become German champion in 2018 and 2019.

“Our big goal is the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, so I won’t rush anything, but give her the time she needs.”

Julia Krajewski

The toughest competitor before the cross-country test and the jumping is the two-time team Olympic champion Klimke. The 55-year-old riding master from Münster and her Westphalian mare Siena Just Do It are just behind Krajewski with 28.3 minus points, but she still has a second iron in the fire with Ero de Cantraie (30.2 points).

Defending champions Jung and Auffarth not there

Defending champion and eventing star Michael Jung, who also took first place in 2021, will not be there in Luhmühlen. He originally wanted to compete in Luhmühlen with two horses, but canceled his participation.

Jung has planned the next start with his top horse Chipmunk in just under two weeks at the CHIO in Aachen, as a spokeswoman for the FN Riding Association explained. The Kilcandra, which was also initially registered for the German Championships, is to be used by Jung at a tournament in Poland next week.

Sandra Auffarth, team Olympic champion from 2012, will also be absent from the Lüneburg Heath: she is concentrating on a show jumping tournament in Kentucky.

Five-star competition with world champion Ingham

There is also a five-star test, which is more difficult and held less frequently than a four-star test. Four German riders will probably start here. However, the well-known international competition is more likely to have a chance of winning: Among other things, world champion Yasmin Ingham from Great Britain has reported.

