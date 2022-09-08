On the weekend of 9 September the seventh round of the Superbike World Championship with the French GP: the times on TV on Sky, TV8 and Now
After the summer holidays for the SBK drivers, the challenge between the curbs on the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours is rekindled for the seventh round of the world championship of factory derivatives. The “trio brio” is ready to resume the fight to reach supremacy in the world rankings led by Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, who boasts 31 points ahead of six-time Kawasaki world champion Jonathan Rea and 38 points over the world champion in charge of Yamaha Toprak Razgatlioglu. The bishop of the Borgo Panigale house on the French track never won and never got on the podium. Different speech for the driver of the “verdona”, for him there are nine victories at Magny-Cours. Last year Toprak Razgatlioglu collected two important wins in Race 1 and Race 2, heavy points that contributed to the championship conquest. The games are open.
SUPERBIKE Magny-Cours, TIMETABLES
The seventh stage of the 2022 Superbike World Championship will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP, channel 208. In the clear TV8 will broadcast live on Saturday 10 September only Race 1, Sunday 11 September, on a deferred basis, Superpole Race and Race 2 The SBK weekend can also be followed in streaming on Now, with the same times as Sky. The complete programming is as follows:
Friday 9 September Sky Sport MotoGP – Channel 208
Ore 10:30 – FP1 Superbike
Ore 11:25 – FP1 Supersport
Ore 15:00 – FP2 Superbike
Ore 16:00 – FP2 Supersport
Saturday 10 September Sky Sport MotoGP – Canale 208
Ore 10:25 – Superpole Supersport
Ore 11:10 – Superpole Superbike
2.00 pm – Superbike Race 1
15:15 – Station 1 Supersport
Sunday 11 September Sky Sport MotoGP – Canale 208
Ore 11:00 – Superpole Race Superbike
12:30 p.m. – Station 2 Supersport
2.00 pm – Race 2 Superbike
6:15 pm – Superpole Race Superbike (deferred)
7.15 pm – Race 2 Superbike (deferred)