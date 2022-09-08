After the summer holidays for the SBK drivers, the challenge between the curbs on the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours is rekindled for the seventh round of the world championship of factory derivatives. The “trio brio” is ready to resume the fight to reach supremacy in the world rankings led by Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, who boasts 31 points ahead of six-time Kawasaki world champion Jonathan Rea and 38 points over the world champion in charge of Yamaha Toprak Razgatlioglu. The bishop of the Borgo Panigale house on the French track never won and never got on the podium. Different speech for the driver of the “verdona”, for him there are nine victories at Magny-Cours. Last year Toprak Razgatlioglu collected two important wins in Race 1 and Race 2, heavy points that contributed to the championship conquest. The games are open.