Live Wimbledon, Berrettini-Sonego: when it can start LIVE again

LONDON (ENGLAND) – After numerous postponements due to the rain, the game resumed on the grass at Wimbledon. There are eighty-seven matches scheduled for today (Wednesday 6 July), with the first and second round matches of the London Grand Slam taking the Italian Berrettini-Sonego derby will also restart, suspended yesterday with the Turin player ahead 1-0. Follow the day live…

17:17

Gracheva-Giorgi: 5-0

It seems that the blue hasn’t taken the field yet. The set slips away very fast, Gracheva serving.

17:15

Gracheva-Giorgi: 4-0

Pitch dark for Giorgi who is letting the first set slip. Gracheva led 4-0 after 17 minutes of play.

17:12

Gracheva-Giorgi: 3-0

Camila Giorgi in real difficulty in this start of the match, as many as 6 double faults committed by the blue in the first three games.

17:09

Gracheva-Giorgi: 2-0

Uphill start for the Italian tennis player with Gracheva taking the lead by two lengths in the first set.

17:00

Gracheva-Giorgi, si parte!

Fourth blue to take the field on this day at Wimbledon. The challenge is played on Field 6.

17:00

Wimbledon, 10 i match cancellati

I am total ten challenges cancelled for today, including the one between lblue Musetti and Munar, e che quindi will come reprogrammate. Ecco quali: Rublev-Karatsev, Choinski-Hurkacz, Musetti-Munar, Wang-Kenin, Barrios Vera-Goffin, Marterer-Mmoh, Bublik-Wolf, Parks-Bogdan, Siniakova-Tsurenko, Mertens-Svitolina.

16:50

Cocciaretto, the opponent in the second round

The blue won the passage of the round by beating Osorio in two sets. In the next match he will instead face the Spanish Rebeka Masarova who beat the Egyptian Sherif in three sets in Monday’s match.

16:42

Stefanini and Bronzetti ko

The Stefanini is deleted from Kontaveit which imposes itself in two sets with the score of 6-4, 6-4. Say hello to the tournament too Lucia Bronzetti ko against Romanian Jaqueline Cristian who won the two sets for 6-3, 6-4.

16:39

Cristian-Bronzetti: 5-4

Break ahead for Crisitian who won two consecutive games to 5-4.

16:38

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 5-4

Decisive moment of the match, the Estonian tennis player has in fact the chance to take the match home.

16:33

Musetti, the blue match cancelled

New cancellations due to postponements dictated by bad weather which also characterized today. Canceled the challenge between musetti e Differences, scheduled from the scoreboard at 19.15. The match has been postponed to tomorrow.

16:29

Cocciaretto in the second round!

The blue also wins in the second set imposing for 6-4 it mandates to use Osorio.

16:27

Cristian-Bronzetti: 3-4

Very hard-fought set, the blue still has a break ahead of her opponent.

16:26

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 3-2

Good game for Stefanini who remains in the match in the second set.

16:23

Osorio-Cocciaretto: 4-5

Game won by keeping the serve at 0. Very important point for the blue. Osorio now serving to stay in the match.

16:21

Osorio-Cocciaretto: 4-4

The blue has three very precious balls for the 4-5, last points played very well.

16:20

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 3-1

Stefanini also in trouble in this second set, now the blue suffers the break of the Estonian tennis player who can extend.

16:17

Osorio-Cocciaretto: 3-3

Equality between the Colombian and the blue in this second set in which Cocciaretto had some initial difficulties.

16:10

Berrettini-Sonego: when you play

The time is still uncertain of the match between the two blues, interrupted yesterday after the first set due to rain. Certainly the race will go on stage After the comparison between Haddad Maia – Putintseva (in progress) and the next one in Albot e Shapovalov who will start again from the second set.

16:07

Cristian-Bronzetti: 0-1

The second set begins between the Romanian tennis player and the Italian, Bronzetti scores the first point.

16:07

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 0-1

Stefanini got off to a good start, one set behind, winning the first game of the second set.

16:04

Cristian-Bronzetti: the blue knocks out in the first set

After a hard-fought set, Cristian gets the better of the blue. The Romanian won for 6-3.

16:02

Kontaveit takes the first set

The Estonian tennis player takes home the first set of the match with a score of 6-4 on the Stefanini.

15:56

Cristian-Bronzetti: 4-3

The match between the Rumanian and the blue also takes off on Field 5, who at the moment has a break disadvantage against her opponent.

15:53

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 5-4

The Estonian starts off well right away and now sees the set victory closer.

15:50

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 4-4

The match on Court 6 starts again, it will start again from the first set at the moment in perfect equality.

15:45

Wimbledon, restart three matches

On the side fields, matches are still suspended. The challenge of the women’s draw is underway between Kasatkina e Burragewhich is played on the main court, and those of the men: Stricker–Popyrin (Campo 7), Medvedev–Wound currently on 6-5 on the first set.

15:18

Cocciaretto, Bronzetti, Stefanini: new stop

It starts raining again at Wimbledon and therefore the matches are stopped again.

15:14

Cocciaretto wins the first set!

The blue leaves no way out for Osorio and when the match resumes she wins the first set imposing himself for 3-6.

15:14

Cristian-Bronzetti: 3-3

Very tough exchange which however rewards the blue who wins the game and returns to equalize the result.

15:10

Osorio-Cocciaretto: 3-5

The blue restarts very strong after Osorio’s draw now sees the victory of the first set closer.

15:09

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 4-2

Stefanini still in trouble in this second half of the match. The Estonian returns to a break lead.

15:08

Cristian-Bronzetti: 3-2

The blue restarts well in the match, cancels Cristian’s break and will now be used to get back into the match.

15:03

Cocciaretto, Bronzetti, Stefanini: the races start again!

After approx one hour break the blues are back on the pitch to restart their respective matches.

14:49

Wimbledon, all ready to restart

All ready to start again: fields freed from tarpaulins and the weather seems to be improving slightly.

14:40

Medvedev-Fery: off to the race

On Field 1, one of the two with cover, the match between the Russian and the British can begin.

14:25

Wimbledon, still rain

After yesterday which led to the cancellation of the races, the situation seems to be rather complicated today too. The races started between 13.00 and 13.30 were suspended again due to bad weather.

14:07

Osorio-Cocciaretto, Cristian-Bronzetti: the rain is back, races suspended

Even the competitions in Field 5 and Field 10 were suspended due to rain.

14:05

Cristian-Bronzetti: 3-1

Three games won by Cristian in this first set, three Aces scored by the Romanian tennis player.

14:03

Kontaveit-Stefanini: gara sospesa

It rains again in London, the match on Field 6 is temporarily suspended, the field is covered with tarpaulins.

14:02

Osorio-Cocciaretto: 3-3

After an excellent start to the game, Cocciaretto lets herself be overwhelmed by Osorio who wins two games and brings the result back to a draw.

13:58

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 3-2

Stefanini doesn’t give up in this first set. Only a break ahead now for Kontaveit who will now go to serve.

13:55

Kontaveit-Stefanini: 3-1

Stefanini is suffering especially in the last two games, Kontaveit manages to always be ahead and also wins the break.

13:50

Osorio-Cocciaretto: 1-3

The blue gets off to a good start, conquering an important break in this first set.

13:40

Cristian-Bronzetti: the challenge begins

Even Bronzetti imoegnata, on Field 10, against the Romanian Cristian.

13:38

Kontaveit-Stefanini: via al match!

Second blue in the match that challenges the Estonian tennis player on Field 6.

13:34

Osorio-Cocciaretto: the warm-up begins

On Field 5, the Colombian and the Italian are ready to start the match, which was supposed to take place on Monday. The tennis players are completing the warm-up.

12:55

Start postponed to 13.30

The rain continues to upset the schedule of the London tournament: even today the organizers were forced to postpone the start of the third day due to bad weather

12:45

Six Italians on the field in the women’s tournament

In the women’s tournament, Jasmin Paolini faces Petra Kvitova, Elizabeth Cocciaretto will challenge Camila Osorio, Lucrezia Stefanini will have to confront Anett Kontaveit. Insidious challenge for Sara Errani facing Madison Brengle. Camila Giorgi will try to earn the shift with Varvara Gracheva, Laura Bronzetti he will meet with Jaqueline Cristian.

12:35

Six Italians on the field in the men’s tournament

The most awaited match is obviously the derby between Sonego e Berrettini. Sinner e musetti they are the only ones who will play the matches of the second round: the South Tyrolean will challenge Diego Schwartzman while the Tuscan tennis player will face Jaume Munar. Matteo is also involved in the first round Arnaldi who will face Roberto Carballes Baena, and Marco Sniped who will contest the passage of the round to the Chilean Nicolas Jarry.

12:30

Wimbledon, third day

The third day of the London tournament is underway. Yesterday’s program was disrupted by the weather conditions, only five matches ended. A total of 87 matches will be played today.

Wimbledon, London (England)

