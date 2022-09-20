The companion of the Cagliari coach left at just 46 years old. The homage of the Lega Serie B and many clubs. The technician’s message on Instagram

The world of football gathers around Fabio Liverani, widower of his beloved wife Federica. From Serie A to Serie C, numerous Italian clubs have published messages of condolence to express their closeness to the coach and to his sons Mattia and Lucrezia.

THE EX CLUBS — The news of Federica’s death was immediately followed by a tweet from the Lecce Sports Union, which Liverani coached from 2017 to 2020, hitting the double promotion from C to A. “US Lecce expresses its deepest condolences to Mr. Fabio Liverani for the premature loss of his dear wife and embraces his children Mattia and Lucrezia, participating in the great pain for the death of his beloved mother “. Lazio, the club with which the former midfielder played the most official matches, did the same: “SS Lazio expresses deep condolences to Fabio Liverani for the untimely death of his wife and participates in the great pain of the children Mattia and Lucrezia for the disappearance of her beloved mother “. The message of Cagliari and, above all, of its fans, could not be missing, made known through a press release published by the Cagliari Club coordination center: “We express our deepest condolences to Mr. Fabio Liverani for the premature loss of his dear wife and they embrace their children Mattia and Lucrezia in this moment of great pain for the death of their beloved mother “. See also Irene Montruccoli, a farewell party. "Now you will be our angel" - breaking latest news

AFFECTED BY ALL OF ITALY — Even Bari, Parma, Brescia, Palermo, Fiorentina, Genoa, Perugia and other clubs of all categories have shown, via Twitter, their closeness to the 46-year-old coach. League B is no exception: “President Balata and the associates of Lega B cling to Fabio Liverani, his children and his family for the untimely death of his beloved wife and mother Federica”.

THE MESSAGE OF FABIO — Liverani himself, in the evening, thanked – through the Instagram profile – fans and clubs for the affection shown to him. “Federica has expressed her desire to help IFO, the structure that has offered her and our family such precious and important support – added Fabio -. IFO is an organization that since 1939 has been promoting processes of reception and humanization of care. thanks to the “oncological path” started in the medical oncology clinics: the mission is to redesign the organization around the needs of the patient and his family, starting from information up to reception, orientation and discharge “.

