Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: Mohamed Salah hits winner and rewrites Reds history

Liverpool have taken a maximum 18 points from the past six Premier League games, scoring 17 and conceding seven

Mohamed Salah continued his superb scoring form as Liverpool made it six Premier League wins in a row by defeating Brentford to move one point behind Manchester United in the race for the top four.

The Egypt forward became the first player in Reds history to score in nine consecutive home appearances, while his winner was his 100th goal for the Reds at Anfield.

His 13th-minute attempt was not the most eye-catching goal of his career – Salah bundling the ball over the line from close range after Virgil van Dijk’s cushioned header across the six-yard box.

But his 30th goal of the season set Jurgen Klopp’s side on the way to another crucial win that keeps alive Liverpool’s outside hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Liverpool are on 62 points, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United who have two games in hand – including one at struggling West Ham on Sunday (19:00 BST).

At a vibrant Anfield, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo thought he had equalised only for it to be ruled out for offside after a video assistant referee (VAR) check, while Cody Gakpo missed a great chance to make it 2-0 after the break from point-blank range.

Before the game, many Liverpool fans booed the national anthem which was played as a tribute to King Charles III on the day of his coronation, after the club said they know some fans “have strong views on it”.

Salah reaches Anfield century

List of Liverpool's all-time record goalscorers

Where would Liverpool be without Salah?

In front of Liverpool’s all-time record scorer Ian Rush, Liverpool’s number 11 reached a century of goals at the iconic home of the Reds, while Salah has now scored 30 goals or more in four of his six seasons at Liverpool.

Fabinho was heavily involved in the move for the goal, the Brazil midfielder playing a lovely pass into the box for Van Dijk to tee-up Salah to equal Steven Gerrard’s tally of 186 for Liverpool.

On a day of milestones, Alisson was relatively untroubled as the Brazil keeper made it 100 clean sheets for Liverpool, while Trent Alexander-Arnold produced the pass of the match to set up Darwin Nunez who should have made it 2-0.

Gakpo will also feel he should have scored after Diogo Jota’s pass into the six-yard area, while David Raya thwarted Alexander-Arnold in the closing stages.

Liverpool, who won just two of their opening eight Premier League games, are ending the season strongly but are also running out of games in their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

They have just three more left – Leicester away, Aston Villa at home and Southampton away. Manchester United remain strong favourites to seal a top-four finish, with three of their five games at home to Wolves, Chelsea and Fulham.

Liverpool fans, however, will still believe they can sneak into the top four while their side carries on winning.

‘One of the all-time greats’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he was “really proud” of Salah after the former Roma and Chelsea forward wrote his name into the club’s history books.

Since Liverpool were held 0-0 by Chelsea at Anfield on 21 January, Salah has scored in each home game against Everton, Real Madrid, Wolves, Manchester United, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Fulham and Brentford.

“He is one of the all time greats,” added Klopp, who signed Salah from Roma for £34m in June 2017.

“Now he is just a world-class player with a desire to score goals. He works hard to close players down.”

Battling Bees come up short

Brentford have had another fine season under Thomas Frank and continue to win a legion of new admirers for the way they have established themselves in the top half of the table.

This season alone has brought them statement wins over both Manchester clubs and Chelsea, while they were chasing a first league double over the Reds after defeating Klopp’s side 3-1 in London in January.

They were fully committed at Anfield with Ivan Toney and Mbeumo both lively but, for all their hard work, the Bees registered just one attempt on target.

Toney, who has 20 Premier League goals this season, went close from a free-kick in front of the Kop while Aaron Hickey also had a chance to equalise.

Despite defeat, Brentford are ninth in the table – five points clear of 10th-placed Fulham – and remain on course for their best top-flight finish since 1938.

“We definitely could have got something out of it,” said Frank on his side’s performance at Anfield.

“High pressure was very good, we frustrated them a lot and we were close to creating even more problems for them.”

Player of the match

van DijkVirgil van Dyke

Brentford

  1. Squad number17Player nameToney

  2. Squad number2Player nameHickey

  3. Squad number1Player nameRaya

  4. Squad number16Player nameMee

  5. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo

  6. Squad number13Player nameM Jorgensen

  7. Squad number3Player nameHenry

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen

  9. Squad number5Player namePinnock

  10. Squad number15Player nameLook

  11. Squad number27Player nameJanet

  12. Squad number24Player nameDamsgaard

  13. Squad number9Player nameInjury

  14. Squad number10Player nameDasilva

  15. Squad number11Player nameHe warned

  16. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1AlissonBooked at 77mins
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5KonateBooked at 54mins
  • 4van DijkBooked at 5mins
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 82′minutes
  • 18Steel
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 42mins
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 82′minutes
  • 11Salah
  • 20WhomSubstituted forHendersonat 73′minutes
  • 27NuñezSubstituted forDíazat 65′minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 19Elliott
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 23Díaz
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Brentford

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Raya
  • 2HickeySubstituted forHe warnedat 88′minutes
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 5Pinnock
  • 16Mee
  • 3HenryBooked at 70minsSubstituted forInjuryat 72′minutes
  • 15LookSubstituted forDasilvaat 72′minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 82′minutes
  • 27JanetSubstituted forDamsgaardat 81′minutes
  • 19MbeumoBooked at 27mins
  • 17Toney

Substitutes

  • 9Injury
  • 10Dasilva
  • 11He warned
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 20Ajer
  • 24Damsgaard
  • 26Baptiste
  • 30Roerslev
  • 34Cox

