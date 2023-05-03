Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: Mohamed Salah scores for eighth straight Anfield game

Liverpool recorded a first clean sheet since drawing at Chelsea on 4 April

Liverpool kept alive their outside hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League after Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable Anfield scoring form to help sink Fulham.

Salah scored for the eighth home game in a row as the Reds won for the fifth successive Premier League game to maintain their flourishing late-season form.

The Egypt forward beat Bernd Leno from the penalty spot in the 39th-minute after Darwin Nunez was fouled by Issa Diop.

However, it required an outstanding one-handed save by Liverpool’s Brazil keeper Alisson in the 77th-minute to keep out countryman Carlos Vinicius.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz in sparkling form, Liverpool created a string of chances but were unable to add to their lead.

Jurgen Klopp’s side stay fifth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand including Thursday’s match at eighth-placed Brighton – kick-off 20:00 BST.

Despite defeat, Fulham remain on course for a first top-10 Premier League finish since 2011-12.

Salah’s remarkable scoring form continues

The last time Salah failed to score in a game at Anfield was way back on 21 January, while he now has 99 in all competition’s at Liverpool’s iconic home.

He is the first Liverpool player to score in eight consecutive home appearances since Luis Suarez did so April 2013 to January 2014.

Having missed from the spot recently against Bournemouth and Arsenal, he has now scored penalties in back-to-back games to help maintain Liverpool’s winning momentum.

With only four games remaining, Liverpool might have left themselves too much to do in terms of sealing a top-four spot but Klopp’s side are certainly finishing the season strongly.

Alexander-Arnold has come in for criticism this season but he was at his outstanding best registering three attempts – including one on target – while Diaz earned a standing ovation for his work in a move which saw Salah fire over the bar in the second-half.

The thrills and spills of recent performances might have been missing on this occasion but the Reds produced a first clean sheet win since putting seven past Manchester United on 5 March.

The game was in the balance right until the end, with Bobby De Cordova-Reid going close to equalising in the 94th-minute, but in the end Liverpool were able to celebrate another win.

Fulham give Liverpool a scare

Fulham pushed Liverpool all the way and would have taken something back to London but for two excellent saves by Alisson to keep out Vinicius.

Having thwarted the forward with a diving stop early in the game, Alisson bravely denied Vinicius inside the six-yard box as Fulham finished strongly.

Harry Wilson was also lively against his former club but Fulham have lost eight of their past 10 matches in all competitions, winning the other two.

Despite that run, it has still been an impressive first season back in the Premier League for the Cottagers and they were the better team in the second-half at Anfield.

This, however, was their third straight defeat and, with four matches left, manager Marco Silva will demand the season does not fizzle out.

Player of the match Díaz Luis Diaz Fulham Squad number8Player nameWilson Squad number28Player nameLukic Squad number11Player nameSolomon Squad number21Player nameJames Squad number20Player nameWillian Squad number26Player nameJoão Straw Squad number17Player nameLeno Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinicius Squad number33Player nameRobinson Squad number10Player nameCairney Squad number6Player nameReed Squad number14Player nameThe Cordova Reid Squad number7Player nameKebano Squad number12Player nameCedric Soares Squad number31Player nameDiop Squad number4Player nameIndeed

Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 See also World Cup, France-Morocco: Regragui optimistic for the future 1Alisson 66Alexander-Arnold5Konate4van Dijk21Tsimikas 14Henderson3Fabinho17Jones 11Salah27Nuñez23Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konate

4 van Dijk

21 Tsimikas Substituted for Robertson at 66′ minutes

14 Henderson

3 Fabinho

17 Jones Substituted for Milner at 84′ minutes

11 Salah Substituted for Elliott at 84′ minutes

27 Nuñez Substituted for Whom at 83′ minutes

23 Díaz Substituted for Steel at 66′ minutes Substitutes 2 Gomez

7 Milner

18 Steel

19 Elliott

20 Whom

26 Robertson

28 Carvalho

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Fulham Formation 4-2-3-1 17Leno 12Cedric Soares4Indeed31Diop33Robinson 28Lukic26João Straw 8Wilson10Cairney20Willian 30Alves Morais 17 Leno

12 Cedric Soares

4 Indeed

31 Diop

33 Robinson

28 Lukic Substituted for Reed at 71′ minutes

26 João Straw

8 Wilson Substituted for Kebano at 71′ minutes

10 Cairney Substituted for The Cordova Reid at 71′ minutes

20 Willian Substituted for James at 80′ minutes

30 Alves Morais Substituted for Solomon at 79′ minutes Substitutes 1 Native

2 Tete

5 Duffy

6 Reed

7 Kebano

11 Solomon

14 The Cordova Reid

21 James

38 Harris Referee: Stuart Attwell Attendance: 52,602 Live Text Match ends, Liverpool 1, Fulham 0. Second Half ends, Liverpool 1, Fulham 0. Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dan James with a cross. Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fabinho. Foul by Jordan Henderson (Liverpool). João Palhinha (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Henderson (Liverpool). Attempt missed. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Harvey Elliott. Offside, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott tries a through ball, but Cody Gakpo is caught offside. Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool). Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Offside, Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold tries a through ball, but Harvey Elliott is caught offside. Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Curtis Jones. Substitution, Liverpool. Harvey Elliott replaces Mohamed Salah. Substitution, Liverpool. Diogo Jota replaces Darwin Nunez. Attempt missed. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cody Gakpo. Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Cédric Soares. Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Willian. Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Carlos Vinícius.