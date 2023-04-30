Home » Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Reds edge Spurs in seven-goal thriller
Sports

Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Reds edge Spurs in seven-goal thriller

by admin
Diogo Jota’s winner came less than two minutes after Richarlison’s equaliser

Diogo Jota’s injury-time winner gave Liverpool a dramatic victory at Anfield after Tottenham looked on course to salvage a point despite going three goals behind inside 15 minutes.

Spurs were 5-0 down after 20 minutes at Newcastle United and swiftly found themselves three goals adrift at Anfield as Liverpool delivered an opening salvo that left them chasing what looked like a lost cause.

Instead, when former Everton striker Richarlison headed his first Premier League goal of the season in stoppage time, Spurs were on the brink of rescuing an unlikely draw – until Jota capitalised on Cristian Romero’s mistake seconds later to win the game for Liverpool.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the third minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before Luis Diaz, making his first start since suffering a knee injury in October that required surgery, turned in Mohamad Salah’s delivery at the near post two minutes later.

Salah made amends for missing penalties against Bournemouth and Arsenal by adding the third from the spot following Romero’s reckless challenge on Cody Gakpo.

With Spurs fans, who were given a refund after the 6-1 debacle on Tyneside, demanding their money back once more, they staged a fightback and showed real character, Harry Kane volleying home six minutes before the interval.

Spurs actually had chances to give Liverpool even more anxious moments but both Son Heung-min and Romero hit the post within seconds in the second half.

But Son then raced clear to beat Alisson, giving Spurs renewed hope with 13 minutes left.

Richarlison sent the visiting fans wild with a header, before Jota had the last word.

Liverpool move up to fifth to retain slim hopes of Champions League football but earlier victories for Manchester United and Newcastle United make this an increasingly long shot.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 5KonateBooked at 70mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26Robertson
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forHendersonat 63′minutes
  • 3Fabinho
  • 17JonesSubstituted forMilnerat 86′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11Salah
  • 18SteelSubstituted forNuñezat 73′minutes
  • 23DíazSubstituted forWhomat 63′minutesBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 2Gomez
  • 7Milner
  • 14Henderson
  • 20Whom
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Nuñez
  • 28Carvalho
  • 32Matip
  • 62Kelleher

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 20Forster
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 23FurtherSubstituted forLucas Mouraat 90′minutes
  • 4SkipSubstituted forricharlisonat 84′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forDanjumaat 90′minutes
  • 21KulusevskiSubstituted forSarrat 66′minutes
  • 7Son Heung-minBooked at 52mins
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 6D Sanchez
  • 9richarlison
  • 16Danjuma
  • 25Handy
  • 27Lucas Moura
  • 29Sarr
  • 34Lenglet
  • 40Austin
  • 45Devine

