Liverpool 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Reds edge Spurs in seven-goal thriller

Diogo Jota’s winner came less than two minutes after Richarlison’s equaliser

Diogo Jota’s injury-time winner gave Liverpool a dramatic victory at Anfield after Tottenham looked on course to salvage a point despite going three goals behind inside 15 minutes.

Spurs were 5-0 down after 20 minutes at Newcastle United and swiftly found themselves three goals adrift at Anfield as Liverpool delivered an opening salvo that left them chasing what looked like a lost cause.

Instead, when former Everton striker Richarlison headed his first Premier League goal of the season in stoppage time, Spurs were on the brink of rescuing an unlikely draw – until Jota capitalised on Cristian Romero’s mistake seconds later to win the game for Liverpool.

Curtis Jones opened the scoring in the third minute from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross before Luis Diaz, making his first start since suffering a knee injury in October that required surgery, turned in Mohamad Salah’s delivery at the near post two minutes later.

Salah made amends for missing penalties against Bournemouth and Arsenal by adding the third from the spot following Romero’s reckless challenge on Cody Gakpo.

With Spurs fans, who were given a refund after the 6-1 debacle on Tyneside, demanding their money back once more, they staged a fightback and showed real character, Harry Kane volleying home six minutes before the interval.

Spurs actually had chances to give Liverpool even more anxious moments but both Son Heung-min and Romero hit the post within seconds in the second half.

But Son then raced clear to beat Alisson, giving Spurs renewed hope with 13 minutes left.

Richarlison sent the visiting fans wild with a header, before Jota had the last word.

Liverpool move up to fifth to retain slim hopes of Champions League football but earlier victories for Manchester United and Newcastle United make this an increasingly long shot.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Line-ups Liverpool Formation 4-3-3 1Alisson 66Alexander-Arnold5Konate4van Dijk26Robertson 19Elliott3Fabinho17Jones 11Salah18Steel23Díaz 1 Alisson

66 Alexander-Arnold

5 Konate Booked at 70mins

4 van Dijk

26 Robertson

19 Elliott Substituted for Henderson at 63′ minutes

3 Fabinho

17 Jones Substituted for Milner at 86′ minutes Booked at 90mins

11 Salah

18 Steel Substituted for Nuñez at 73′ minutes

23 Díaz Substituted for Whom at 63′ minutes Booked at 81mins Substitutes 2 Gomez

7 Milner

14 Henderson

20 Whom

21 Tsimikas

27 Nuñez

28 Carvalho

32 Matip

62 Kelleher Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 20Forster 17Romero15Dier33Davies 23Further4Skip5Højbjerg14Perisic 21Kulusevski7Son Heung-min 10Kane 20 Forster

17 Romero

15 Dier

33 Davies

23 Further Substituted for Lucas Moura at 90′ minutes

4 Skip Substituted for richarlison at 84′ minutes Booked at 90mins

5 Højbjerg

14 Perisic Substituted for Danjuma at 90′ minutes

21 Kulusevski Substituted for Sarr at 66′ minutes

7 Son Heung-min Booked at 52mins

10 Kane Substitutes 6 D Sanchez

9 richarlison

16 Danjuma

25 Handy

27 Lucas Moura

29 Sarr

34 Lenglet

40 Austin

45 Devine Live Text Match ends, Liverpool 4, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Second Half ends, Liverpool 4, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Goal! Liverpool 4, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. Goal! Liverpool 3, Tottenham Hotspur 3. Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a set piece situation. James Milner (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by James Milner (Liverpool). Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool). Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Arnaut Danjuma replaces Ivan Perisic. Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Lucas Moura replaces Pedro Porro. Foul by Mohamed Salah (Liverpool). Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Curtis Jones. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison replaces Oliver Skipp because of an injury. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Delay in match because of an injury Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur). Foul by Diogo Jota (Liverpool).