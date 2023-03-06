Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0

On March 6, Beijing time, the results of the 23030th lottery of the winning lottery were announced. In 14 1st-class national games, 1 bet of 5 million yuan was drawn, and more than 8.33 million yuan was rolled over to the 14 games of the 23031st period. 58 bets of 98,560 yuan were drawn in 14 second-class games. Ren Jiu made 708 bets of 24,147 yuan. The winning and losing lottery sales in this period are 29,773,346 yuan, and the total betting amount of any nine is 26,713,532 yuan.

In the Premier League, Liverpool beat Manchester United 7-0 at home, Nottingham Forest drew 2-2 with Everton; in the Bundesliga, Wolfsburg 2-2 Frankfurt odds more than 3 times, Leverkusen won smoothly ball. In Serie A, Roma beat Juventus 1-0 at home, Inter Milan beat Lecce 2-0, Sampdoria tied Salernitana 0-0; in La Liga, Real Madrid 0-0 Betis away, Barcelona scored 1 goal A small victory over Valencia; in Ligue 1, the odds of Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lyon are all over 1 to 4. In this period, Zhenglu only played 6 games, and the odds of the remaining 8 games were all over 1 to 3.

win

burden

color promise

Man

Chinese profit

thing

Ura le

fertile

library fertile

you

husband mulberry

general

many country rice Luo horse -bar sa -bar

List

Card cowry

pedicle

Si picture

Lu

hereby Si

special

pull inside hold head high thunder kindness 1 3 3 1 1 3 3 3 1 1 0 0 1 0

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is May 5, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded