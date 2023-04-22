Liverpool and Klopp defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2

Dhe Liverpool FC have saved their chance to qualify for a European competition. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team, which has had an unsettled season, won 3-2 (0-0) at home against relegation candidates Nottingham Forest on Saturday. This leaves the Reds within striking distance of the European places with seven games to go.

Portugal’s Diogo Jota (47’/55′) and Egyptian Mohamed Salah (70′) scored at Anfield in what was an entertaining game for the hosts. After both Jota goals, Forest almost immediately equalized. Former Liverpool player Neco Williams (51) and Morgan Gibbs-White (67) both scored from throw-ins for the Nottingham visitors. Forest, with former Bundesliga pros Orel Mangala (Stuttgart) and Moussa Niakhaté (Mainz), then missed several top-class opportunities to equalize again.

Liverpool, who ended their negative run of five competitive games without a win at relegation candidates Leeds United 6-1 at the beginning of the week, improved their home win to seventh place in the Premier League table. The Reds were three points behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and thus a Europa League spot. Up to fourth place, which would be necessary to participate in the Champions League, it was six points on Saturday evening. Fourth-placed Newcastle United, who host Tottenham on Sunday, have played a game fewer.

Former champions Leicester City, meanwhile, gave a sign of life in their fight against relegation. The 2016 Premier League champions drew 2-1 (1-1) against Wolverhampton Wanderers, ending a negative run of nine straight defeats. Leicester initially improved to position 17.