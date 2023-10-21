Liverpool defeat Everton in the derby

Liverpool won the Merseyside derby at the start of the ninth round of the English Premier League. Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team defeated Everton 2-0 (0-0) on Saturday and climbed to the top of the table, at least for a few hours.

Mohamed Salah secured the three points against his local rivals with a brace. The Egyptian first converted a hand penalty (75th) before adding on a counterattack in stoppage time (97th). Everton played outnumbered for an hour after Ashley Young was shown an early yellow-red card for repeated foul play (37′).

At Anfield, the victims of the Middle East war were first remembered; the players wore mourning ribbons to mark the occasion. Both teams then started with a lot of momentum before Liverpool increasingly took control. The hosts, who alongside former Leipzig player Dominik Szoboszlai and former Bayern professional Ryan Gravenberch were in the starting line-up, were really dangerous, but only rarely.

Everton had ten men for a long time

In the 37th minute, Everton weakened itself. Ashley Young, who had already received a yellow card after 18 minutes for his hard tackle on Luis Diaz, was sent off with a yellow-red card after another foul on Diaz. Despite the majority situation, Liverpool struggled until Michael Keane made a handball and Salah converted the penalty. In the final stages, Everton increased the pressure, but a counterattack by Liverpool through Darwin Nunez and Salah brought the decision.

Klopp’s team celebrated another success after two games without a win and initially overtook the previous league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City and Arsenal can overtake them in the table on Saturday afternoon. The Spurs only play against Fulham FC on Monday evening.

