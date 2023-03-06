Andy Robertson is left injured after a fan collided with him while celebrating on the pitch in Liverpool’s 7-0 win over rivals Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remonstrated with a fan who ran on to the Anfield pitch and collided with his players as they celebrated the final goal in Sunday’s 7-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

The supporter went to celebrate with Liverpool players and appeared to slip – colliding with Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones, who both looked to be in some discomfort.

As the fan was escorted off by stewards, Klopp was seen shouting at the fan.

The incident was discussed on BBC’s Match of the Day 2, with Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney, speaking as a pundit, saying: “It it is something we spoke about at the back end of last season with fans coming on the pitch, and then we had the Aaron Ramsdale incident.

“We’re all for fans enjoying themselves, but it is going to take someone to get injured. We fine someone and see if they do it again. At the moment it’s very much a case of ‘let it happen, let it happen’.

“We need something drastic to happen before we react, but why not be proactive rather than reactive?”

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back by a fan as Gunners beat Spurs 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

The man was banned from football matches for four years, given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation, after pleading guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

In July 2022, new measures were announced by the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association to tackle pitch invaders – including an automatic club ban.

Concerns were raised about safety at grounds after a number of pitch invasions at the end of last season.