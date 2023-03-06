Home Sports Liverpool fan runs on to Anfield pitch and collides with Andrew Robertson & Curtis Jones
Sports

Liverpool fan runs on to Anfield pitch and collides with Andrew Robertson & Curtis Jones

by admin
Liverpool fan runs on to Anfield pitch and collides with Andrew Robertson & Curtis Jones
Andy Robertson is left injured after a fan collided with him while celebrating on the pitch in Liverpool’s 7-0 win over rivals Manchester United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remonstrated with a fan who ran on to the Anfield pitch and collided with his players as they celebrated the final goal in Sunday’s 7-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

The supporter went to celebrate with Liverpool players and appeared to slip – colliding with Andrew Robertson and Curtis Jones, who both looked to be in some discomfort.

As the fan was escorted off by stewards, Klopp was seen shouting at the fan.

The incident was discussed on BBC’s Match of the Day 2, with Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney, speaking as a pundit, saying: “It it is something we spoke about at the back end of last season with fans coming on the pitch, and then we had the Aaron Ramsdale incident.

“We’re all for fans enjoying themselves, but it is going to take someone to get injured. We fine someone and see if they do it again. At the moment it’s very much a case of ‘let it happen, let it happen’.

“We need something drastic to happen before we react, but why not be proactive rather than reactive?”

Arsenal goalkeeper Ramsdale, 24, was kicked in the back by a fan as Gunners beat Spurs 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in January.

The man was banned from football matches for four years, given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation, after pleading guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

In July 2022, new measures were announced by the Premier League, EFL and the Football Association to tackle pitch invaders – including an automatic club ban.

See also  Night of the Oscars 2022, three comic actresses will lead the final night in Hollywood

Concerns were raised about safety at grounds after a number of pitch invasions at the end of last season.

You may also like

Hiemer/Verbnjak in mixed-relay WM-Achte – sport.ORF.at

Half of the Spaniards suspend the management of...

Liverpool 7-0 slaughtered Manchester United Football Lottery jackpot...

Novak Djokovic banned from entering the United States...

“The algorithmic video surveillance measures introduced by the...

Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says...

3/4 Saturday football betting recommendation: Almeria is hard...

Biathlon in New Town in Moravia 2023: Results...

Alpine skiing: Odermatt enters the Super-G ball

Darwin Ham: Pressure? To spend 2 or 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy