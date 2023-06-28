Home » Liverpool FC: Luis Diaz offers fans compensation – it’s about his shirt | football
Clear gesture von Luis Diaz (26).

The Colombian has been at Liverpool FC for over a year, when he came from FC Porto for a fee of 47 million euros. In his first season in the number 23 jersey, he made 17 competitive Premier League appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists. But that will change in the future.

Because: Because James Milner is now leaving the club for Brighton after eight years, shirt number 7 is free. But this should not remain free and Diaz can then wear it from the new season. Stupid for all fans who have already stocked up on the old number? nope

Liverpool has now announced on the club’s website that the offensive man will pay for an exchange himself. The statement reads: “Fans who have already purchased the 2023-24 home shirt with ‘Luis Diaz’ ​​printing and the number ’23’ will receive a refund from the attacker himself in exchange for a shirt with the number ‘Luis Diaz 7’ ‘.”

However: Of course, the exchange only applies to Luis Diaz’s current jersey with the “wrong” 23 for the 2023/2024 season or equipment sets that were purchased in the official LFC sales outlets, via the official LFC online shop or the LFC Retail App . Fans wishing to have their jersey exchanged for a more current one must have returned it with proof of purchase by 31 July 2023 11.59pm UK Summer Time (1 August 2023 1am German time).

Diaz has made 39 international appearances for Colombia. In the national team he also starts with the 7

Diaz signed a contract in Liverpool in winter 2022 until 2027. Coach Jürgen Klopp at the time: “He’s an outstanding player who we’ve had on our radar for a very long time.” His market value at the time was 40 million euros, now Diaz is 75 Million euros (source: transfermarkt.de) worth almost twice as much. The €47m fee made the Colombian international the second-most expensive winter signing in the club’s history (1st place: van Dijk with €84.65m).

