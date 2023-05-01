Liverpool manager Klopp is facing punishment for celebrating in front of the referee

Liverpool squandered a 3-0 lead in the match, but eventually pulled out a 4-3 win in regulation. Immediately after the whistle, Klopp ran to the referee and celebrated the victory in front of him, for which he received a yellow card from the head referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp admitted he deserved the reprimand, but added that Tierney had repeatedly damaged Liverpool in games. The coach criticized the referee already last season after a 2:2 draw because he did not rule out the opponent’s attacking star Harry Kane.

“I don’t know what Mr Tierney has against us, I really have no idea,” Klopp told Sky Sports after Sunday’s win. “Of course he says nothing, but that’s not true. I don’t know if it’s me because he always looks at me so strangely,” he added.

“I didn’t say anything foul during the celebration, but I admit it was over the top. I was also penalized immediately because I pulled a muscle,” he added. “But I take it. But what’s not right is what the referee told me when he gave me the yellow card,” Klopp said.