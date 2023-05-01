Home » Liverpool manager Klopp is facing punishment for celebrating in front of the referee
Sports

Liverpool manager Klopp is facing punishment for celebrating in front of the referee

by admin
Liverpool manager Klopp is facing punishment for celebrating in front of the referee

Liverpool squandered a 3-0 lead in the match, but eventually pulled out a 4-3 win in regulation. Immediately after the whistle, Klopp ran to the referee and celebrated the victory in front of him, for which he received a yellow card from the head referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp admitted he deserved the reprimand, but added that Tierney had repeatedly damaged Liverpool in games. The coach criticized the referee already last season after a 2:2 draw because he did not rule out the opponent’s attacking star Harry Kane.

“I don’t know what Mr Tierney has against us, I really have no idea,” Klopp told Sky Sports after Sunday’s win. “Of course he says nothing, but that’s not true. I don’t know if it’s me because he always looks at me so strangely,” he added.

“I didn’t say anything foul during the celebration, but I admit it was over the top. I was also penalized immediately because I pulled a muscle,” he added. “But I take it. But what’s not right is what the referee told me when he gave me the yellow card,” Klopp said.

However, Tierney was defended by the Referees Committee (PGMOL). “All referees are recorded during matches. Tierney, on the other hand, behaved in a very professional manner, so we fundamentally reject the allegation that he did anything inappropriate,” PGMOL said in a statement.

See also  the Meuse wants to take advantage of the Games to develop its attractiveness through sport

You may also like

In Salerno screams and choirs in the street...

Ukraine announces boycott of World Judo Championships

Naples, the Scudetto party has only been postponed:...

Women’s Rome, the history of the Scudetto —...

Final in the Women’s ÖFB Cup: St. Pölten...

Heart rate in running: the zones for training...

Adrian Banks’ play explodes Treviso: it’s salvation

the Olympic flame will arrive in Marseille on...

Inter, LuLa is back: Lukaku and Lautaro meet...

Jalonen takes two players from Třinec. He had...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy