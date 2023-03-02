Il Milan is particularly attentive to the dynamics of transfer marketespecially those concerning the future of Raphael Leo. Many rumors arriving from England speak of a strong interest in the Liverpool for the Portuguese outside.

🔴⚫ Exchange between Leao and Luis Diaz

As reported by Team Talkil Liverpool would be extremely interested in Lion and would be ready for the striker’s summer assault Milan. The Reds are going through a period of transition and rebuilding, after the winning cycle which is coming to an end. So a strong change in the construction of the squad is urgently needed, with Leao indicated by Klopp as the first goal. The idea would be to propose one exchange with Luis Diaz, plus possible economic adjustment in favor of Milan.

⚪⚫ Paredes away, who’s coming to Juventus?

In view of next season, the Juventus is looking for a replacement for Leandro Paredeswhich will return to PSG. In fact, the fluctuating performance of the Argentine midfielder has relegated him increasingly to the margins of the squad Massimiliano Allegri.

The favorite of the Old Lady’s leadership always remains Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the negotiations to bring the Serbian to Turin will hardly take off. The alternative tracks, according to transfer market rumors, are Teun Koopmeiners dell’Atalanta and Morten Hjulmand del Lecce. Finally, Juventus could also opt for the internal solution, confirming Nicholas Rovellawho is having an excellent season on loan at Monza.

🟡🔴 Offer of 2 million, Besiktas asked for El Shaarawy from Roma

Thanks to a market open until March 5ththe teams of the Superb turkish they still have a few days to land the last shots of a longer than expected winter session. According to the portal Sporxin the last few hours the Besiktas would have plummeted up Stephan El Shaarawy, with the desire to immediately bring the Egyptian-born talent to Turkey. The player has a contract with Roma expiring in June 2023but the will on both sides would be to continue together.

The yellow and red club would like to lower the figures currently received by the player (3.5 million per season), sacrifice that El Shaarawy would be willing to do just to stay in the capital. The Besiktas but he doesn’t give up: in the last few hours they have been offered to Roma 2 million euros to try and bring it in right away Superb, but his immediate departure appears almost impossible. In case of non-renewal, the Turkish club could be one of the candidates to buy it in the summer, but in all likelihood El Shaarawy will end his season in yellow and red.