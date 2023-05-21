Liverpool probably gambled away a CL place with a draw

The next edition of the UEFA Champions League is very likely to take place without Liverpool. The Reds drew just 1-1 at home against Aston Villa in the penultimate Premier League round on Saturday, three points behind third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United.

Reuters/Phil Noble



These two clubs have two games left, Liverpool just one. Manchester United won 1-0 in Bournemouth without the injured Marcel Sabitzer. Casemiro scored the golden goal for United in the ninth minute. Jacob Ramsey (27th) was successful for Aston Villa at Anfield Road, Liverpool only managed to equalize through Roberto Firmino (89th).

While Jürgen Klopp’s team will probably be seen at least in the Europa League in autumn, Tottenham may go completely empty-handed when it comes to international starting places after beating Brentford 3-1 at home. Harry Kane gave the hosts an early lead (8′), but a brace from Bryan Mbeumo (50′, 62′) turned the game around after the break. In the finish, Yoane Wissa (88th) secured Brentford’s 14th win of the season, making it the “Bees’ best season in the upper house in terms of wins”.

