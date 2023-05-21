Home » Liverpool probably gambled away a CL place with a draw
Sports

Liverpool probably gambled away a CL place with a draw

by admin
Liverpool probably gambled away a CL place with a draw

The next edition of the UEFA Champions League is very likely to take place without Liverpool. The Reds drew just 1-1 at home against Aston Villa in the penultimate Premier League round on Saturday, three points behind third-placed Newcastle and fourth-placed Manchester United.

Reuters/Phil Noble

These two clubs have two games left, Liverpool just one. Manchester United won 1-0 in Bournemouth without the injured Marcel Sabitzer. Casemiro scored the golden goal for United in the ninth minute. Jacob Ramsey (27th) was successful for Aston Villa at Anfield Road, Liverpool only managed to equalize through Roberto Firmino (89th).

While Jürgen Klopp’s team will probably be seen at least in the Europa League in autumn, Tottenham may go completely empty-handed when it comes to international starting places after beating Brentford 3-1 at home. Harry Kane gave the hosts an early lead (8′), but a brace from Bryan Mbeumo (50′, 62′) turned the game around after the break. In the finish, Yoane Wissa (88th) secured Brentford’s 14th win of the season, making it the “Bees’ best season in the upper house in terms of wins”.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Juventus transfer market: eyes on Mamardashvili for the goalkeeper of the future

You may also like

Results of the European Championships in Modern Gymnastics

‘It’s not over’: Lakers hoping to defy odds,...

Kara scored and assisted Orlando City win

The incredible physical change of Jesús Calleja: unrecognizable...

WC hockey 2023 | A Maarsk fan was...

Referee François Letexier explains his decision live and...

Aesthetic craftsmanship from Northern Europe, “recorder” can also...

No creations, mostly mental power now. Proximity to...

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Arsenal: Steve Cooper ‘never lacked...

Habesohn succeeds in opening victory at World Cup

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy