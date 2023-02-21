Home Sports Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, Ancelotti dictates the law at Anfield: who is obsessed with Klopp
Sports

The editorial staff Tuesday 21 February 2023, 10:57 pm

LIVERPOOL (UK) – Nine months after the final in the Parco dei Principi, which saw the Spaniards triumph over the English thanks to saves by Courtois and a goal by Vinicius, Real Madrid and Liverpool meet again in the Champions League, this time in a double confrontation valid for the round of 16. “Fault” of the Reds (and Napoli) who qualified as second in their group. Ancelotti’s Merengues are still popping upwho after hitting rock bottom, go back to the stars, beating Anfield 5-2.

Incredible first half: masterpieces and ducks

Ready, go, and here comes the magic. Liverpool make their first move in the 4th minute with a cinematic goal: Salah plays the role of the assist man, the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez those of the avenger, who with an ingenious heel mocks the direct scorer Militao and Courtois, immediately giving the Reds the lead. Klopp’s team double-up comes shortly after, with Salah, who this time in the 14th minute doubled for the English on the clamorous duck by Courtois, hero of the final in Paris, who gave the ball to the Egyptian on Carvajal’s back pass. It is though viniciusbete noire of Liverpool, to sign the comeback of Ancelotti’s team in the 21st minute with a great left-footed lap and in the 36th minute simply being in the right place at the right time, on the sensational mistake of Alissonwhich imitates its colleague merengue, giving the same to the Spaniards.

See also  Angelica Olmo, triathlete who never gives up

Second half without history: Real change gears and mortgage the quarterfinals

In the second half, more emotions at the start: Modric’s free-kick finds the head of the solitary Militao, who in splendid solitude crowns the net, overturning the result. From then on, the “massacre” began, with Real Madrid taking Anfield with the Ballon d’Or Benzemawho even signed a brace, heavily directing the qualification to the quarterfinals.

Champions League, all the results

Liverpool-Real Madrid 2-5, table and statistics

