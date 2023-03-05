Home Sports Liverpool v Manchester United: Your combined XI from north-west rivals revealed
Sports

Liverpool v Manchester United: Your combined XI from north-west rivals revealed

by admin
Liverpool host their old rivals Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League – in a different position to recent years.

The Reds have been clear of United for most of the last few seasons, but the Red Devils are 13 points above their rivals now.

We asked you to pick your combined XI from both teams and unsurprisingly the results were quite different to when we have asked the question in the past.

In October 2021, it was seven Liverpool and four United players – and now the balance is six from United and five from Liverpool.

Marcus Rashford did not even make that XI almost 18 months ago but this time he was the most selected player, chosen in 94% of teams, while the midfield three are all United players.

Defender Raphael Varane was the unluckiest to miss the cut, as he was the seventh most popular pick – but fellow centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez were in more teams.

There is still time to pick your team below and share it with your friends using #bbcfootball.

