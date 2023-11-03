Liverpool’s Luis Díaz Faces Difficult Decision Amidst Father’s Kidnapping

Luis Díaz’s Availability for Liverpool’s Match Against Luton Town Uncertain After Father’s Kidnapping

LONDON — Jürgen Klopp, the coach of Liverpool, has stated that it will ultimately be up to Luis Díaz to decide whether he will be available for the upcoming match against Luton Town in the wake of his father’s kidnapping. Last week, the Colombian soccer player’s parents were taken, and while his mother has since been released, his father’s whereabouts remain unknown.

“We are not going to force the situation,” Klopp expressed during a press conference on Friday. “If he feels good, he will train with us. When you see him with the group, you see him well, but you can tell that he is not sleeping well.”

Klopp further confirmed that Díaz had been training normally over the past two days, emphasizing that it will ultimately be Díaz’s decision if he is fit to join the squad for the match against Luton.

“The news that comes to us from Colombia gives us some hope. I can’t say what we will do because right now we are waiting, but everything depends on him, if he wants to be available or not, I am not going to force anything,” Klopp insisted.

Díaz first learned about his parents’ kidnapping while at the concentration hotel ahead of the Nottingham Forest match last week. As a result, he not only missed that match but was also excluded from the squad for the League Cup game against Bournemouth.

The Liverpool team and fans are showing their support for Díaz during this difficult time. Everyone awaits his decision on whether he will be available to play against Luton Town as they hope for positive news regarding his father’s release.