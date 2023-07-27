Home » Liverpool’s Second Offer of £45 Million for Lavia Chelsea: Odds Are Closed
Liverpool's Second Offer of £45 Million for Lavia Chelsea: Odds Are Closed

Liverpool Football Club has made significant progress in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Lavia, according to multiple media reports. The Reds’ initial bid of £37 million was rejected by Southampton, who are hoping to sell the young talent for a price closer to £50 million.

Undeterred, Liverpool quickly returned with a second offer, consisting of a fixed transfer fee of £42.5 million and a floating bonus of £2.5 million. This total offer of £45 million is not far from Southampton’s desired price, and Liverpool is confident that a deal will be finalized soon.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is closely monitoring the progress of Lavia’s transfer and has not ruled out the possibility of making their own bid. However, British media outlets seem convinced that Liverpool will ultimately secure the young midfielder’s services. In fact, some bookmakers have suspended betting on Lavia’s transfer to Liverpool, indicating a high likelihood of the move happening.

In even better news for Liverpool fans, Fabinho’s potential transfer to Saudi Arabia has hit a roadblock. Although the player’s departure is still on the cards, there is a possibility that he might stay with the team. If Liverpool can have both Fabinho and Lavia at the start of the new season, their midfield transformation, particularly in the defensive midfield position, will be more structured and organized.

It remains to be seen how this transfer saga will unfold, but Liverpool seems determined to bolster their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season.

