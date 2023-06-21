LIVIGNO SKYMARATHON 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

The highly technical marathon and the spectacular Sky Trail will be presented in all their glory. Starting this year, the Livigno event will be enriched with further importance given that it will be giving away 100 wild cards for the prestigious Kima 2024 Trophy, exactly like the “Grigne Skymarathon” in September, thus going to constitute a real circuit of the best Italian sky. A novelty to which all the athletes present at the start look with great interest, and which also redefines the cadence of the Livigno race, which will therefore become a biennial appointment, precisely to adhere to the Kima program.

It is therefore not surprising to record how the beauty of a widely tested route and the attractiveness of the wild cards have prompted the sky runners to pulverize the available bibs, for a sold out announced for days now. With its 36 km and 2400 meters in altitude, the “Brooks Livigno Skymarathon” will reach the peaks of Monte Motto (2700 m.) followed by Punta Cassana (3016 m.) and Pizzo Cassana, also known as Piz da Rin (3007 m.) and finally from Monte delle Rezze (2858 m.), for an extremely difficult route from a technical point of view and very suggestive in terms of landscape.

For youngsters and novices, the test bench will instead be the 17 km “Sky Trail” with a difference in altitude of 1400 metres, which this year will be run on a new route, more technical than in the past, and which will reach an altitude of 3000 metres. on the legendary Piz Cassana, just like its “big sister”. Very busy schedule, starting from Friday 16 June: in the afternoon, the expo area opens, near the start and finish area of ​​the race, while the technical briefing with Marco De Gasperi, creator of the route, is scheduled at 18.00. Start of the races scheduled for Saturday morning, in the town centre: at 8.30 the Skymarathon, and an hour later the Sky Trail. Lastly, the expo area will remain open to the public throughout the day on Saturday.