Competitors will have the opportunity to compete not only for the final victory, but also for one of the 100 passes that guarantee participation in the Kima Trophy, one of the most awaited events of 2024. In the past, the Kima Trophy drew its starters among the thousands of requests received, leaving it to fate, ultimately, to determine the athletes involved.

A certainly fascinating approach, and in which the quality of the tender was in any case guaranteed by the ITRA points required to complete the application (650 for men and 500 for women), but which this year leaves room for a more meritocratic and engaging mechanism . The one hundred places up for grabs from the Livigno Skymarathon and the same number up for grabs from the Grigne Skymarathon in September will thus award almost two thirds of the 350 bibs scheduled for the Kima, creating a real circuit of events for all running enthusiasts to “thread of heaven”.

From this year, therefore, the 2023 finishers who pre-register for the Grande Corsa on the Sentiero Roma, regardless of their position in the standings, will be given 100 wild cards which will allow them to skip the draw for the Kima.

This novelty enriches the already generous Livigno Skymarathon programme, recently made official by the organizers. The appointment is for Saturday 17 June 2023, the last spring weekend, for what will be the opening event of the Livigno summer season. An event that, for the occasion, will be double, in order to guarantee all those present the perfect combination of sport and nature.

In fact, the traditional 34-kilometre race will also be joined by the Livigno Sky Trail, a 17-kilometre route suitable for all those who want to test themselves on an equally spectacular but less demanding route: an innovative way to enjoy the unspoiled nature of the peaks livignasche and the emotion of the competition. For both competitions, registrations are already open online and the number of participants expected for the Livigno Skymarathon is 350, so hurry up to secure your bib number and the opportunity to also win a pass for the Kima Trophy.