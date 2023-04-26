Living in two worlds – ex-athlete Louisa Grauvogel has pulled the ripcord

Status: 04/25/2023 11:52 a.m

Louisa Grauvogel was close to the Olympics and was one of the best heptathletes in Germany. Then she suffers a sudden hearing loss: burnout, depression, career end. What now?

She can smile again, meet friends, be daughter, sister, friend and student. She no longer has to follow a tight 18-hour daily schedule that chokes her breath. In the end, the successful track and field athlete Louisa Grauvogel could no longer and did not want to be perfect everywhere.

doctors diagnosed bei Louisa Grauvogel Burnout

The life between two worlds, her competitive sport and studies (biochemistry), brought her to her limits and dangerously beyond. Until her body went on strike. The 26-year-old fell ill. A hearing loss followed. To date, only 80 percent of their hearing ability is back. Doctors diagnosed burnout.

Burnout of a competitive athlete – Louisa Grauvogel’s exit The SWR filmmaker Laura Trust accompanied the heptathlete and hurdler for many months – and followed her way into normal life. The documentation can be seen in the ARD media library (“Real life: Burnout of a competitive athlete“).

“Sometime you believe yourself that you are just the number”

But burnout is still one of the big taboo subjects in top-class sport. The compulsion to always function is an inexorable part of the rapidly changing world of top-class sports. “As an athlete you become one with the sport because really everyone around you sees what your values ​​are, how good or how bad you are and at some point you also believe that you really are just a number. You become one with this number,” says Grauvogel.

A car accident robs her of her chance at the Olympics

In October 2022, Louisa Grauvogel decided on “normal” life. She ended her career overnight to have a chance in the future. Grauvogel was close to making it to the Tokyo Olympics. But a car accident at the European Championships in Berlin robbed her of that opportunity as well. She kept going, trying everything and more.

Louisa Grauvogel (left) at the 2018 European Athletics Championships in Berlin. After a traffic accident on the way back to the hotel, she had to end the heptathlon.

Louisa Grauvogel: “I have to get out”

She collapsed. She spent a week crying on the sofa. The young athlete couldn’t take it anymore, her head and body sent more than just warning signals. “I have to get out,” says Louisa Grauvogel, looking petrified. She fought for it all her life, lived this dream. The dream that ended up being more of a nightmare.

She sought professional help

Burnout is a disease that comes on gradually, little by little, until there seems to be no turning back. Louisa Grauvogel has sought professional help, speaks openly about what happened to her and hopes to help others as well. She has shown the courage to engage in a normal life, away from competitive sports, by having others make decisions for her.

“Who am I?”

In her “new” life she now faces the questions “Who am I?” and “How’s normal life anyway?” Now she is living a new dream: that of a scientist. She has her bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in her pocket, and in May the native of Saarland (Ottweiler) is going to Harvard to do her master’s degree there. She now sets the tone and sets her own goals.

Louisa Grauvogel studies biochemistry and works in cancer research.

Sport is “just” a hobby

“I have become a carefree person who is no longer defined solely by performance,” says Grauvogel. Today, sport is “just” a hobby accompanied by the need to lose weight in order not to have more health consequences. And also to enable the body to enter the new world.