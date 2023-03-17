Tuscan derby which is played in Serie D, a category which certainly does not honor two supporters and two cities which in the recent past have reached the top of national football but, as too often happens, a rapid ascent leads to an equally rapid descent. with the addition of that failure which in current football is now common practice.

Not that there has ever been a particular feeling between the two fans, since the dawn of ultras support, in fact, Livorno and Arezzo ultras have never found a common point, then add the regional parochialism and the game is done. Lately, whether due to some episodes that happened almost by chance, or due to the simultaneous presence in the same championships, this rivalry has risen in tone and in a group where there are few fans with discrete numbers, this match represents the maximum that can offer season. Already in the outward meeting things didn’t go too smoothly, in that case the police and their preventive plan failed miserably. Deploying the army in only very few points of the city and leaving a large slice of the stadium area unguarded proved to be an inappropriate move and the two supporters came into contact both before and after the match. As practice dictates, the versions are different and sometimes even conflicting, the objective fact remains that even in that case the lack of mutual esteem between Arezzo and Livorno was noted.

For the meeting in question, the organizing machine of the two supporters sets off well in advance, the guests decide to face the transfer on board the bus, the time to find the vehicles and fill them up is the blink of an eye, so much so that requests exceed availability and the Curva Sud has its work cut out for it to bring its fans to the city of Livorno. The hosts this year travel a bit on alternating current but for the occasion there is the classic call to arms for all sportsmen to crowd the stadium. Message sent and, seeing the attendance, widely received. So the glance of theArmando Picchi, Curva Nord full as we haven’t seen for a long time with the choruses starting to rise well before the race director’s kick-off. In the away sector there was a good presence of supporters from Arezzo who didn’t fail to immediately ride their strong point, with a choreography at the start of the match that engaged all those present who waved an amaranth flag behind a banner made for the occasion.

The cheering match is one to be savored to the fullest, the two fan groups don’t miss anything but this afternoon the offensive chants are really wasted, as are the banners which, coincidentally, are practically concentrated on the facts of the first leg and even reading the messages that the two factions exchange, one perceives that something has actually happened, even if the facts are evaluated in an opposite or almost opposite way.

Even the local bleachers, where a group of ultras who have escaped from the curve are stationed, do not fail to support the team with some chants, just as there is no shortage of offenses to the neighbors either. The proximity accentuates this aspect and a couple of banners feed, if anything were needed, the difference of views on the aforementioned facts of the first leg.

If animosity and a certain electricity are not lacking in the stands, it is also battle on the pitch. Livorno even had nine players before the end of the first half and Arezzo, after taking the lead, ramped up to their liking. If the support of the guests who understand that they have climbed a not too simple step is obvious, applause from the home curve which, despite the defeat, pulls the cart until the ninetieth minute. The visiting players celebrate under the sector together with the ultras, Curva Sud who once again demonstrated with deeds and not just with words, that he is concretely the twelfth man on the pitch, while for support, color and imagination little to object to amaranths.

Valerio Poli