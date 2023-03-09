Hot day swept by a rather annoying wind but it is still one of those afternoons that spending at the stadium would not be bad at all. Surely in this case the name of the opponent weighs a ton, that Montespaccato that few, I would say very few, know exactly where it is. It’s the beauty of amateurs, for those who want to have fun and travel without too many problems or limitations it’s an amusement park, for those who want to see fine touches and free kicks from sidereal distances, it’s good that for the moment they dedicate themselves to something else. The concept remains, especially in certain categories, that grouping together, aggregating, pulling “in”, would be a good thing to consider but it’s not always that easy, this afternoon the curve responds quite well instead the rest of the stadium honestly leaves a little to wish.

About forty people settle down on the steps, partly from the Curva Nord, who launch a few choruses and even display a banner calling for justice for a boy who died in unclear situations in August last year. The Curva Nord does not fail to encourage the team in a stadium that is really struggling to accept a championship below expectations, some whistles rise from the other sectors while the ultras are practically the only ones who do not fail to make their contribution. decision that I feel like sharing for various reasons, the first of which is that with the illustrious, historic and heavy name of the club you don’t win championships, this is demonstrated by the fact that in Serie A teams play which represent small towns and cities to the detriment of provincial capitals or metropolitan cities relegated to lower categories. After all, this is the beauty of football, were it not for the unpredictability, the surprise factor and also and above all foresight and planning, the championships would be decided at the end of the summer transfer campaign.

Livorno that on the pitch does not go beyond a Solomonic draw with an opponent that the classification places on the lower floors, a few further whistles rain from the grandstand while the bend and the steps are already thinking about the next opponent, Arezzo and the Arezzo fans who this season they are the opponents with the noblest curriculum. The hatred and rivalry between the two fans will be the leitmotif of the next match.

Valerio Poli