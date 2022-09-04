Original title: Ljungberg: The Gunners will always compete for the title. It remains to be seen whether Jesus can reach the level of Henry and others

Ljungberg: The Gunners will always compete for the title, it remains to be seen whether Jesus can reach the level of Henry and others

Live it on September 4. The Gunners star Ljungberg was interviewed. He talked about the match between Arsenal and Manchester United.

He told The Sun: “Arsenal are looking really good this season, five wins in a row is a great start to the season. They’ve spent a lot of money again this summer and have a lot of good players, So they do look great. But I don’t think they’ve exceeded expectations after buying some really good players.”

“The team looks strong and the players are great and now they have a test against Manchester United and although I think the Gunners have a bigger chance of winning and they look better than Manchester United but Manchester United have won three in a row so this is It’s going to be a very interesting game. It’s hard to say at the beginning of the season, but this is Arsenal and they should always challenge for the title.”

Will Jesus reach the level of Henry, Van Persie, Aubameyang and others? “I don’t think we can put Jesus there yet. But he has potential and he’s a very talented young player. It’s the first time he’s had a regular starting spot in the squad, and he knows he’s going to be a big player every week. Being able to play also gives him confidence in himself and we’ll see at the end of the season.”

“That said, Jesus looks good, but he’s not the best striker after Henry, the club has some good strikers after Henry, but Jesus’ ability is devastating and I’m looking forward to seeing it this season to his performance.”

“Saka is an amazing young player and now it’s up to Arsenal to give him a long-term contract because other clubs think he’s good too. He’s definitely an amazing player and for Arsenal to have Saka Card is great and Saka will be a great player.”

