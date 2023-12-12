“LND Sicily close to the referee beaten in Mascalucia”

Stock image taken from the web

“What happened to Mascalucia last Monday is an episode shameful and unworthy. The Lega Nazionale Dilettanti Sicilia is close to the young referee who was beaten up at the end of the game. As a committee we are fully committed to combating these episodes of violence which must not and cannot belong to the world of sport. I thank the refereeing movement and I am close to the referees”.

Thus the president of the LND Sicily, Sandro Morgana, comments on the latest episode of violence recorded in Mascalucia. In the episode in question at the end of the match the young referee was beaten up and is found hospitalized for kidney swelling.

“Our Regional Committee – adds President Morgana – For years it has been fighting to tackle the phenomenon of violence on the fields. We also created the ‘United against violence’ project to build better football. I invite everyone to tone it down and to return to fair and correct comparisons. Obviously we agree with any initiative aimed at worsening the punishment of violent offenders.”

