Also this year Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro confirms itself as a partner of the professional refresher course for Sports Club Operators, organized by the Department of Social, Political and Cognitive Sciences of the University of Siena. The intent of the course, now in its ninth edition, is to train professionals with interdisciplinary and multifaceted skills, necessary for those who intend to work in the world of sport, a dynamic and continuously developing sector, which requires increasingly qualified and competent professionals.

Registration for the course is open until Wednesday 15 March 2023, for all the information you can consult the following link: https://www.unisi.it/didattica/post-laurea/corsi-aggiornamento-professionale/operatore-delle-societa-sportive-10.

Given the appreciation and interest shown by the LNP Clubs in recent years, also for this edition Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro has decided to reserve a scholarship for managers and collaborators of Serie A2 Clubs and a scholarship for managers and collaborators of Serie B clubs. The scholarships (deadline for applications on Tuesday 28 February) cover the costs for participation in the course, which can also be done in distance learning, and are reserved for operators under the age of 35.

The course program is divided into 10 teaching modules, from March to June 2023, for a total of 100 hours:

sports journalism and communication;
sports law;
– economy and sport;
– management of sports facilities;
– history of sport;
sports marketing and management;
sports and statistics;
sports medicine;
– governance and management of sporting events;
– psychology, sociology and sport pedagogy.

Lessons and seminars will be held by teachers and experts from the national and international sports world. At the end of the course, 3-month internships are planned within companies, companies and institutions operating in the world of sport.

