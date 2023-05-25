LNP Trophies 2022/2023: the best player in Serie B is Alberto Conti (Gemini Mestre)

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro announces the winner of the seventh edition of the LNP Trophy for Serie B Old Wild West for the “Best player” category of the regular season. The accolade was awarded on the basis of the votes received from directors, coaches and captains of the Old Wild West Serie B clubs.

BEST PLAYER – SERIES B OLD WILD WEST 2022/2023

ALBERTO CONTI (Gemini Mestre)

Born in Bologna on May 26, 1998, guard/wing 195 cm, weight 93 kg. In his first season in Mestre he had regular season averages of 19.0 points in 28.9 minutes, with 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists; for him 58% from 2, 36% from 3 and 80% to free throws. He was the best scorer of the season in group B, and the second overall in the category. He has shown great continuity of performance, with 26 out of 28 championship matches in double figures for points scored; 10 races over -20, setting the record in the Monfalcone victory on March 25, with 35 points in just 27 minutes. For him also a 10-rebound game, on February 26 in Ragusa.

Conti grew up in the youth academy of Virtus Bologna, in his hometown, with an experience in the USA at the Combine Basketball Academy in Charlotte in 2015/16. Back in Italy, he had experiences in Serie A2, as Under, in different realities: Tortona (2016/17), Npc Rieti (two seasons, from 2017 to 2019), San Severo (2019/20). After a brief passage to Senigallia in Serie B, he lived his first full season in the third national championship at Bologna Basket, in 2020/21, with 18.4 points per game, returning for the season finale to Capo d’Orlando, in A2 . Last year he played in Taranto, in group D of Serie B, confirming himself as one of the best scorers in the category with an average of 20.4. Since last summer he has been working in Mestre.

The award will be presented in Ferrara, on the occasion of the promotion poule of Serie B Old Wild West 2023, scheduled from 16 to 18 June.

Tomorrow, Friday 26 May, at 2.00 pm, the best Italian player in Serie A2 Old Wild West 2022/23 will be announced.

Below is the roll of honor of the LNP Trophy, for the “Best player” category of Serie B: 2015/16 – Mattia Venucci (Basket Golfo Piombino)

2016/17 – Daniele Toscano (Valentina’s Bottegone)

2017/18 – Massimo Rezzano (Allianz Pazienza San Severo)

2018/19 – Alessandro Grande (Paffoni Omegna) 2019/20 – Not assigned

2020/21 – Klaudio Ndoja (Real Sebastiani Rieti) 2021/22 – Eugenio Rota (Gesteco Cividale) 2022/23 – Alberto Conti (Gemini Mestre)