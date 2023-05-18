LNP Trophies 2022/2023: the best Serie A2 coach is Stefano Pillastrini

Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro announces the winner of the seventh edition of the LNP Trophy for Serie A2 Old Wild West for the “Best coach” category of the regular season.

Elected on the basis of votes received from directors, coaches and captains of the Old Wild West Serie A2 clubs. BEST COACH – SERIE A2 OLD WILD WEST 2022/2023 STEFANO PILLASTRINI (Gesteco Cividale del Friuli) Born in Ferrara on 19 July 1961, he led the Friulians, newly promoted to A2, to qualify for the playoffs, finishing the regular season in fifth place in the group Red, with 50% of victories (12 won-12 lost) and thus making official access to the decisive phase of the season already at the end of the first phase, through qualification for the Blue group.

A tournament that saw Gesteco one step away from accessing the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, with the Friulians battling it out until the last first leg, with a defeat in the decisive match against Chiusi only in the last pitch. Gesteco then finished in ninth place overall in the A2 ranking, with 3 wins and 3 losses in the second phase Blue group, earning the regional challenge to Old Wild West Udine in the quarterfinal playoffs of the Gold Scoreboard. Pillastrini arrived in Cividale in the summer of 2020, at the time of the foundation of the Friulian club, in Serie B. In the first season he won the final promotion; in 2021/22 he obtained a historic admission to Serie A2, in the final against Vigevano.

Together with the finals reached in the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Serie B in the same year. In his career he won seven promotions: three in the top division, with Montecatini (1999), Sutor Montegranaro (2006) and Varese (2009), and four in Serie A2/Legadue, with Cervia (1994), Sutor Montegranaro (2004), PMS Turin (2013), in addition to that of 2022 with Cividale. After starting with the youth team of Fortitudo Bologna, a team with which he made his debut as a coach in Serie A in 1990, he also coached Ferrara, Modena, Libertas Forlì, Pesaro, Udine, Virtus Bologna, Treviso and Reggio Emilia, with experience as head coach of the Under 18 national team in 2007 and as assistant with the experimental national team at the 1997 Mediterranean Games. The award will be presented during the playoffs of Serie A2 Old Wild West 2023. Tomorrow, Friday 19 May, at 2.00 pm, the best coach of Serie B Old Wild West 2022/23.