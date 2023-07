Magdalena and Katharina Lobnig got back into the competition at the international rowing regatta on the New Danube in Vienna. With the victory in the double scull, the sisters succeeded in determining their position for the upcoming World Cup finals next weekend in Lucerne.

Lobnig sisters back in competition

Before that, the two had to take a break from competition for several weeks for health reasons and had to do without the European Championships at the end of May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook