Loena Hendrickx conquers silver medal in GP figure skating final in Beijing, Nina Pinzarrone comes fourth: “And now a few days off”

Loena Hendrickx won the silver medal on Saturday at the Grand Prix figure skating final in the Chinese capital Beijing. Belgian champion Nina Pinzarrone finished fourth.

Hendrickx, second after the short freestyle, received a rating of 130.11 in the free freestyle (personal record: 145.53). The European vice champion was number four in that section of the six-person field and she achieved a total score of 203.36. Hendrickx was almost 18 points away from her personal best (221.28), which she skated in October when she won at Skate America. The Kempen woman was only just ahead of number three, the Japanese Hana Yoshida (203.16). Last year, Hendrickx came third in the Grand Prix final, the competition with the best six figure skaters on the Grand Prix circuit.

Nina Pinzarrone finished third in the short freestyle and finished fifth in the free freestyle with a score of 128.19 (PR: 133.06). Her total score of 194.91 earned her fourth place on her debut in the GP final. She remained below her personal record (198.80).

The gold medal went to Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto. The world champion recorded a total score of 225.70.

Loena Hendrickx: Not really my day”

“It wasn’t really my day today,” responded Loena Hendrickx, who missed the gold. “I forgot a few steps for the Lutz, and afterwards I also had a blackout. It’s probably easier to do a short freestyle when you come back from illness, so I assume it’s normal.”

“I am now taking a few days off, and I think I will still have enough time afterwards to prepare for the European Figure Skating Championships. I will do a lot of free freestyles to try to improve my endurance.”

Nina Pinzarrone: “Heel proud”

Pinzarrone just missed the podium, but our young compatriot was satisfied with her performance. “This is my first GP season, and I’m so happy and relieved with how it went. I am very proud to be here. I am now taking a few days off, but of course not too many because the European Championships will be here soon.”

