Loftus-Cheek left Chelsea after 19 years, bought by AC Milne

Fulham’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek (left) tackles Leicester’s James Maddison. | photo: AP

Loftus-Cheek is another game that left Stamford Bridge after the season. Kai Havertz went to Arsenal and Mateo Kovai to Manchester City from Chelsea, while Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and NGolo Kant went to Sadsk Arbia.

Loftus-Cheek is a Chelsea native and spent a total of 19 years at the club. He helped the Blues to one title and three years ago to a triumph in the European League. He played ten caps for the English national team.

Chelsea finished in twelfth place in the English league last night, which is its worst result since 1994. AC Milne finished fourth in Serie A while defending the title and secured a start in the Champions League.

