Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Madness Ensues as Logan Wins by Disqualification

Madness broke out at the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis as Logan Paul emerged victorious by disqualification. The chaos erupted after Danis attempted to put Paul in a headlock, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides in the ring. The disqualification handed Paul the win, adding another dramatic chapter to his boxing career.

In another exciting match on the Misfits Boxing card, Tommy Fury secured a majority decision victory over KSI in the six-round cruiserweight main event. Fury, who previously handed Jake Paul his first professional loss in February, triumphed over KSI with scores of 57-56, 57-56, and 57-57. This win further solidifies Fury’s position in the boxing world and showcases his promising talent.

Tommy Fury, who is the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, showcased his skills in the ring. However, he received a deduction point in the second round for a rabbit punch, hindering his performance. Despite the setback, Fury expressed determination to forge his own path and be the best version of himself.

KSI, the YouTube sensation turned boxer, expressed disappointment and frustration at the outcome, labeling it a “robbery.” He criticized Fury for his repeated rabbit blows and claimed they disrupted his balance during the match. KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, had previously defeated Logan Paul in his sole professional boxing match, making this loss a bitter pill to swallow.

As for Tommy Fury, he looks forward to continuing his boxing journey and making his mark in the sport. His older brother Tyson Fury, the reigning heavyweight champion, will soon face Francis Ngannou in a highly anticipated bout on October 28 in Saudi Arabia.

The thrilling matches and intense rivalries showcased at this Misfits Boxing event have undoubtedly left fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in these fighters’ careers.

