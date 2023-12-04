Home » Logan Sargeant: Williams retain American driver to complete 2024 F1 grid
Logan Sargeant: Williams retain American driver to complete 2024 F1 grid

Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon helped Williams finish seventh in the constructors’ championship this season

Williams have confirmed American Logan Sargeant will remain with the team for a second season.

Sargeant, 22, scored one point during his debut campaign and will line up next year at Williams alongside London-born Thai Alex Albon.

Williams’ announcement completes the 20-driver grid for 2024.

“I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season,” said Sargeant.

“It has been an incredible journey with the team so far and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

“We have exciting plans for the future and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”

Sargeant claimed the only point of his F1 career at the United States Grand Prix in August after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were disqualified.

In doing so he became the first American to score in the sport since Michael Andretti 30 years ago for McLaren.

“I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into 2024,” said Williams team principal James Vowles.

“Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

“We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.”

How the 2024 grid will line up

Red Bull – Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez

Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton, George Russell

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz

McLaren – Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll

Alpine – Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly

Williams – Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant

Alpha Tauri – Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo

Alfa Romeo – Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu

Haas – Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hulkenberg

