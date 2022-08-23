The team was presented yesterday at the PalaBrera di Broni in front of a large audience President Lazzari: “The team is competitive, we will rekindle the enthusiasm”

weapons

A great desire to start over, to leave behind the relegation of the past season, perhaps the worst moment in the recent history of the company: Logiman Broni showed up at PalaBrera in front of an important audience, considering the period still decidedly holiday.

«I want to thank the girls who married our project – explained the president Ilario Lazzari, who opened the press conference – we want to revive our company, thanks to the help of the managerial and technical staff. We have set up the most competitive team possible and we hope to play a good championship and to restore the enthusiasm we have had in all these years ».

The building in via Galilei must come back to life as it once was: “It is nice to be here and it must be very important for all those who are in the stands, because many of you have experienced certain situations – adds sporting director Flavio Suardi – We had a difficult season, but thanks to the people who wanted to restart this reality, we can be here to inaugurate a new season. I think it’s important for Broni and for the guys who have been following the team for over thirty years, remaining close to it even in the worst moments. So it is our duty to try to repay this trust and this affection with a season that can be dignified. I told all the girls that our main goal is to get Broni back to being a place where it’s good to play basketball and it’s good to be playing. Obviously we also need to be ambitious on the pitch and be able to do as best as possible. But the most important thing is to review this full building and still make this place, one of a kind in all of Italy, proud of its training, which belongs to the people of Broni ».

Coach Michael Magagnoli, confirmed, wants to work hard: «I don’t want to make promises but I just say that we will do 110% of what we can to make the best of it. – says the Modenese coach, 34 years old – I invite you to come and see the friendlies and also the training sessions that will be open to the public. I think that of the 28 Serie A2 teams we will perhaps be the one who will train the most, we will do seven a week ».

The role of team captain was assigned to Claudia Colli, former Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia player, where she wore the same captain’s armband last year: “Thank you for your trust, we really want to start, to have fun, to see you here at PalaBrera every weekend. – says the Milanese winger, welcomed, like the rest of the team by a very warm applause – We want to thank those who made all this possible ». Then all the girls on the roster were presented, including Swedish center-winger Amanda Kantzy, who, in English, expressed her enthusiasm and desire to start her second season in Italy. At the end, outside the PalaBrera, the convivial moment with beer tapped by the Viking and pizza for all present. Broni left with her usual “hot” square enthusiasm that loves the ball in wedges. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI