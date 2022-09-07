WEAPONS

Good first for Logiman Broni in the test against Wamgroup Basket Cavezzo, a team from the Emilian Serie B. Colli and companions win the four times of 10 ‘each (partial 28-8, 24-16, 16-10, 27-7) and the fifth of 5’ (11-4). As usual in these pre-season friendly matches, the score is reset to zero at the end of each period, on the number of which the clubs agree. The Modenese team, led on the bench by the former Broni Luigi Piatti, relies above all on the experience under the basket of the pivot Anna Denti, born in 1983, recently returned to the Piovre, with whom in the 2008/2009 season he won a historic promotion in the A1 series . Coach Michael Magagnoli (for him it was a derby, because he grew up as a coach in the youth sector of Cavezzo) must give up the winger Giulia Manzotti, who was kept at rest as a precaution. After two weeks of work for both formations, the technical staff look for the first useful information.

The Wamgroup immediately places two bombs that allow it to remain attacked (8-8), the Logiman calls the minute of suspension and on returning to the parquet, the Oltrepadana formation finds greater fluidity in attack, starting to produce baskets in series and closing the gates in defense, so much so that the Emilian Piovre remain dry until the end of the fourth, which ends with an eloquent 28-8 for the hosts. The attacking performance of the Bronesi was very good, with Caterina Mattera in great shape: the former Nico Basket scores from below, from the average and is also precise from the line. Already in the first 10 ‘coach Magagnoli makes a large turnover. In the second quarter Broni starts his show from a distance, finding four bombs (two spins by De Pasquale), which obviously make the margin important, with Cavezzo who this time finds a little more concreteness in attack, but is punctually punished by the arc of the 6 meters and 75 from Logiman, which closes the second quarter ahead by 8 lengths. The PalaBrera audience appreciates and carefully follows the girls, whom they must get to know. In the other periods Broni controls, with Kantzy showing her skills from the bow, as well as rebounding. The Logiman continues to push, despite the heat and the workloads of the first phase. Space also for the young Carbonella of the Broni Basketball Academy, the Bronese youth sector. Surely the work is still long, but the green-and-white team seems to be on the right track.

On Friday evening, around 9 pm, in Piazza Vittorio Veneto, as part of the first evening of the Grape Festival, the Logiman Broni will be officially presented to the city, together with the Broni Basketball Academy. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI