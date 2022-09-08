WEAPONS

Logiman Broni, after the victorious friendly match against Cavezzo, has started the third week of work: the growth path will be long and will lead to the championship debut scheduled for Saturday 8 October in Trieste. The first answers for coach Michael Magagnoli arrived in the match against the Emilian team. “I had the indications I was looking for in terms of the group, the harmony and the desire to pass the ball – explains the Modenese coach, who grew up in Cavezzo – I would say that the expectations of this group that is growing and wants to playing together. Offensively speaking, we followed the match plan we worked on this week, so I’m happy with that. The pace was high, the girls were good ».

the preparation

Surely the work to be done is still long and there will be some things to fix: «Maybe – he adds – we could have done a little better under the basket, while we were effective from distance and in the penetration and discharge. It is also true that Cavezzo supervised the painting well, therefore he forced us to other attack solutions. We have a very competitive group, having the advantage of rotating a lot allows us to keep the intensity high, even if the workloads are heavy in this phase of preparation. We’re on the right path”. Now, after the rest day allowed on Monday, preparation has resumed at full speed, with double sessions of both athletics and basketball: “We have just started the third week of great work, because, beyond the favorable result of the ‘friendly, which does not count for anything, it is the spirit with which the girls come to the gym every day that I like: they ask to do one more workout, rather than one less – says Magagnoli – You come to the gym with a lot of desire to work , this allows us to grow, but at the same time have fun together. I believe that it is fundamental to create the right amalgam and the right climate in view of the next challenges that await us ».

PalaBrera drew almost 200 fans to the stands, a significant turnout for the green-and-white management: «I must say that I honestly did not expect such an important response to be the first seasonal outing on a Sunday that is still decidedly summer. The girls themselves were impressed by the response of the fans in the stands. And on Friday I invite you to the Grape Festival ». –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI